Bad news for those looking forward to using the Turning Basin’s brand-new docks in the new year: The project is being put off a little while longer.

“The decision was made this week to pause the project with the intent to resume work in mid-summer of 2024,” said the city’s public works director, Christopher Bolt, in a statement Friday.

Replacing the docks and pilings was the last of a three-part slate of improvements set forth by the city that began with dredging the iconic downtown waterway.

The decades-old docks and pilings were removed during the dredging phase, and city staff had hoped the replacements could be in by end of January. But their efforts hit a snag.

“The first phase of the project construction involved probing (driving test piles), which was completed last week to evaluate the depth of bedrock,” Bolt said. “This work revealed that bedrock is situated at a relatively shallow elevation under the softer soil/sediment layers.”

Because of that, “it will be necessary to drive the new steel piles into bedrock to achieve the necessary strength and support for the new dock system,” which in turn requires “a more aggressive pile driving method” than the city is currently permitted for.

And according to Bolt, the kind of work they need to do, which can be disruptive to marine wildlife, “is only allowed between June 15 and Nov. 30 each year.” Hence the delay until next summer.

In the meantime, Bolt said, the new data gathered on the bedrock under the Turning Basin will be put to good use.

“Over the coming weeks, our engineers will use this new information to explore potential design modifications that will optimize pile driving costs while still meeting design criteria for the dock system.”

The continued lack of docks around the Turning Basin – a favorite shortcut for locals – was disappointing to Maggie Hohle, a volunteer and supporter of the Floathouse, Petaluma’s one-year-old boat rental center in the heart of the Turning Basin.

However, they too are using the delay to their advantage.

“The Floathouse will be open for the winter,” Hohle said, “and we'll be hosting guests for the VIP seating for the Lighted Boat Parade again on our docks on Saturday, Dec. 9.”

“It's a fundraiser for The Floathouse, plus a great way to see the parade.”

