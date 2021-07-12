New Educational Services Administrator For Petaluma Schools

The Petaluma City Schools District has reached to Vietnam for its new assistant superintendent of Educational Service. Tony Hua. started his new job this month.

Hau said that deep in his core values is a belief that education is liberation and all children deserve the right to a quality and equitable education that nurtures and prepares them to be successful, caring and productive citizens in a global world.

Throughout his 20 years of experience in education, Hua has demonstrated an ability to build strong relationships, collaborate with others to get results and transform systems to increase equity.

In his most recent role as the deputy superintendent overseeing the Educational Research and Pedagogy Council for Gateway International Schools in Vietnam, he helped develop international bilingual programs, advised the development of a model secondary educational program, led professional development on research-based best practices in teaching and learning and coached and mentored school leaders.

Prior to his work in Vietnam, Hua led in various district-level roles in Southern California as the director of secondary education for the Lynwood Unified School District, the executive director of secondary education for the Compton Unified School District, and the assistant superintendent of educational services for the San Ysidro School District.

He experience in coaching and developing secondary principals, has developed and expanded college and industry partnerships to improve college and career initiatives and worked to restructure continuation and alternative education programs to ensure equal access and equity in programming.

