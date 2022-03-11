CONGAS’ co-coordinator Woody Hastings views the ordinances as aligning with the needs of suffering planet.

“Sonoma County and all the cities in Sonoma County have adopted climate emergency resolutions, and we assert that if a climate emergency resolution is to mean anything, it is stop doing things that are part of the problem,” Hastings said. “In the case of gas stations, what we experience right now is there are plenty of gas stations.”

And while there is no urgency to develop more, there are plenty of reasons not to, including noise, lighting, potential leakage and pollution, he said.

There’s also frequency with which gas stations are located in socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods and communities of color, local officials said.

“With every drop of gasoline that you put in your tank, there’s a trail of devastation that goes all the way back to Nigeria, Venezuela, Kern County, California,” Hastings said. Oil wells, refineries, transmission lines all most often affect people who already are vulnerable, he said.

“And then the gas stations themselves. There are egregious local environmental impacts,” Hastings said.

Sam Bayless, policy director with the California Fuels and Convenience Alliance, disputed claims about leakage risks and the threat to soil and groundwater.

Industry representatives say modern, double-walled storage tanks and leak alarms have raised the standards of fueling infrastructure and made them safer than ever.

But Bayless mainly objected to any interference in development of new fueling stations because of what he said would be the impact on meeting the need for electric vehicle charging facilities through hybrid petroleum and EV fueling stations.

“There’s companies that have spent about 100 years at this point finding the best locations for chargers and selling transportation fuel to customers,” Bayless said. “They’re already in the business, and it really just makes sense for these people to continue serving consumers.”

With the extremely high cost of building EV charging stations — about $300,000 for four EV fast chargers before breaking concrete, laying conduit, buying permits or installing electrical power, he said — it doesn’t pencil out without being able to sell gas.

In addition, station owners commonly want to upgrade their facilities, taking out and putting in new pumps, which would be prohibited. And there will still be a need to provide gas for older cars and trucks on the road, as well as emergency vehicles and aircraft, long after all new sales are electric vehicles, Bayless said.

Ban supporters represent “a lot of folks who may have the best intentions but really don’t understand how things get moved around in California,” he said. “I really don’t think we’re ready for that.”

Parm Bassi, owner of the Forest Hill Market on Highway 116 in Monte Rio, has been trying for the past year to win get a permit from the county for three fueling pumps at his convenience store.

Though his stalled application would not be affected by any forthcoming county ordinance, he said there is a definite need for fuel in Monte Rio, with the nearest gas four miles away in Guerneville and nothing west before Jenner and nothing south before Sebastopol or Bodega Bay.

He said people come in the store every day wondering where they can find the closest gas. Often their tanks are so low that he lends them some from 5-gallon containers he keeps for his emergency generators. It happens so often that several fuel containers he normally keeps full were all empty last week.

He had hoped to offer premium gas and have EV charging equipment, as well, though he’s lately been thinking of giving up his application.

Though he owns electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as gas-powered, he thinks a mix of needs is inevitable.

“I’m 64 now, but going forward, as long as I will live, I doubt it’s going to be replaced 100 percent by electric vehicles. We will still need the diesel. We sill still need the gasoline.”

But Hopkins, in whose district his store is located, said she thought there were plenty of gas stations to go around.

“Honestly, our communities, our locals, know where the gas stations are and plan accordingly, just like someone with an electric vehicle knows where the charging stations are and plans accordingly,” she said.

“It’s not about making it any harder for people,” said Matt Krogh, director of the SAFE cities campaign for Stand. Earth, an organization that challenges corporations to improve their records on climate change. “We know that we’re going to have to be all electric. We know that it’s going to happen sooner or later. We know we have to have a new normal.”

And it’s all happening “much sooner than most people think, and I think the reason it seems to be symbolic at the moment,” Krogh said.

Rogers, the Santa Rosa mayor, said he believes his city’s 46 gas stations are ample, particularly given how close together many of them are.

The 7-Eleven store and gas station on Middle Rincon Road at Highway 12, for example, already is seeking a permit to add six pumps, or 12 fueling positions, even though it’s across the street from a Chevron gas station. It’s one of two pending gas station applications in the city. The other is at Highway 12 and North Wright Road, where permission is sought for six pumps, city staffers said.

Rogers said he was struck by maps showing stations in relation to socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods and communities of color.

All but two of the stations are in areas where those two data sets overlap, he said. They also are largely on the Highway 101 and Highway 12 corridors, meaning residents already are exposed to traffic and potential environmental ills even before the petroleum stored there and the emissions from fueling gets factored in.

“This policy gives us the push to transition, while also allowing the needs of the community to be met, while investing in the infrastructure that we need in the future,” Rogers said.

“I think because Petaluma is the first to do it in the nation, I think many people view it as a radical environmental policy, and I would argue that it’s not,” Rogers said. “I think the thoughtful approach of not building new ones but allowing the other ones to be phased out by market demands is a smart one.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.