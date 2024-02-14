The people who are planning the long-needed improvements on heavily congested Highway 37 are faced with more than just the amount of time commuters spend in gridlock each day en route to and from jobs in Marin and Sonoma counties.

There also are climate and environmental concerns along the sensitive shoreline of San Pablo Bay — the focus of tidelands restoration investments topping $600 million already. The diminished marshes and wetlands that once lined the greater San Francisco Bay are productive habitats that foster wildlife, filter water, sequester carbon and can help buffer the land from sea level rise.

But the varying needs don’t always line up easily. What solves one problem could exacerbate another.

And there is distrust among some who believe a short-term plan to widen the eastern stretch of 37 between Sears Point and Mare Island on slightly raised berms does more harm than good, despite the cost and time involved in a long-term plan to raise the whole highway.

They include Congressman Jared Huffman, who has, as he attests, “been lobbying nonstop” to change the approach to the highway redesign, moving directly to a full causeway instead of a freeway widening project “straight out of the 1980s.”

But in an effort to assure environmental stakeholders that their interests are on equal footing as work on the 21-mile highway corridor goes forward, the multicounty State Route 37 Partnership, currently dominated by transportation agencies, will now include key leaders from “environmentally oriented” state groups.

And it will have a new name: The Baylands Restoration and Transportation Expanded Partnership.

California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot will join state Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin on the leadership group. Also included are State Fish and Wildlife Director Chuck Bonham and executive officers from the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board and the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission.

In addition, leaders from two North Bay tribes, the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria and Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, as well as congressional and state legislative representatives will now have permanent places in the leadership structure, alongside existing representatives from the four counties through which the highway runs.

Environmental organizations and agencies already have had input on the project. The goal of the revised partnership “is just to create more balance,” said Sara Aminzadeh, deputy secretary of external affairs for the California Natural Resources Agency

Brokered by Natural Resources and the Bay Area Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the new structure formalizes an agreement made last year to elevate environmental interests and demonstrate a commitment to bayland restoration and other ecological objectives as part of a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape the corridor.

“This corridor can be a national model for climate resilient transportation infrastructure, and we’re continuing to pursue federal funding to accelerate this important work,” Crowfoot said in a news release.

The reframed partnership arose from tensions over the last decade as local and regional transportation agencies turned their attention to increasingly dense traffic on a highway that carries 40,000 vehicles a day between Highway 101 in Novato and Interstate 80 in Solano County.

The California Transportation Commission says travel time through the clogged corridor can reach an hour during peak morning westbound traffic, and 100 minutes eastbound in the evenings. The 10-mile bottleneck between Sears Point/Highway 121 and Mare Island, where there’s only one lane in each direction, is a soul-crushing trial.

It’s also a symptom of the region’s housing affordability crisis, which prevents many residents from living where they work. About 85% of State Route 37 travelers have household incomes below the area median income, according to the California Transportation Commission. People of color make 28% of the trips.

Those equity issues have largely driven the urgency to take action.

An easy fix, relative to others, might be widening the road to add more lanes — which is part of the near-term plan. A roughly estimated $430 million project expected to be underway in 2026 includes adding a high-occupancy-vehicle lane in each direction, as well as improvements at Highway 121 to ease congestion there.

But it’s not enough, or even desirable, to bring tons of dirt fill into the tidal area, especially since it still leaves the roadway vulnerable to rising sea level rise in the near future. San Pablo Bay waters are expected to begin flooding the road by 2040 and inundating the central section of the highway permanently as soon as 2050.