New interim assistant of student services for Petaluma schools

Maite Iturri has been named interim assistant superintendent of student services for the Petaluma City Schools district.

For the last few months, Iturri has served as a K-12 academic coordinator for Petaluma City Schools. During that period, she started the facilitation process for the district’s history / social science adoption process and Diversify Our Narrative work.

For the past 15 years, Iturri served as principal of El Verano Elementary School in the Sonoma Valley Unified School District. For the past seven years, while serving as the principal of El Verano, she has served as adjunct faculty at Sonoma State University in the School of Education. At SSU, she is responsible for supporting principal candidates as they complete their California State certification.

For the past 11 years, Iturri served as the director of district programs, including student transfers, preschool, and the equity and inclusion task force. For the past two years she served as the K-12 summer school principal and coordinator. Iturri’s teaching experience includes elementary, middle and high school.

She successfully led school community as well as district programs during her tenure in the Sonoma Valley Unified School District. Some of these initiatives included implementing a community school model, opening a family resource center, implementing a reading and writing workshop and introducing Exploratorium Science. She initiated Sonoma’s first district preschool, started Valley Vibes Orchestra, facilitated the Equity and Inclusion Task Force, implemented a Multi-tiered System of Support and Positive Behavior Intervention and Support Strategies, and operated the K-12 summer school.

Through this work, Iturri gained extensive experience facilitating site and district professional development on data analysis, English language strategy, equity and inclusion and curriculum development. She wrote her district’s technology plan, LCAP, EL Master Plan, and diversity recommendations.