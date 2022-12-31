Twelve female graduates of Sonoma Academy have filed suit against the school, two former teachers and two former administrators, alleging they were subjected to acts of childhood sexual assault, harassment or molestation while they attended the prestigious Santa Rosa prep school.

The 81-page suit, filed Friday in Sonoma County Superior Court by the law firm of prominent attorney Gloria Allred, is the most sweeping, detailed and explosive of three civil cases now alleging the campus and its leaders failed to protect female students from staff misconduct and abuse over nearly two decades.

It names two former teachers, Marco Morrone and Adrian Belic, who were accused of inappropriate conduct toward students that included grooming, touching and, with Belic, sexual assault.

Sonoma Academy lawsuit filed Friday in Sonoma County Superior Court by the law firm of prominent attorney Gloria Allred.pdf

It also names two founding administrators, Janet Durgin and Ellie Dwight, along with other unspecified John and Jane Does. Durgin retired in 2020 and Dwight resigned in 2021.

The suit cites “repeated failure … to protect underage (Sonoma Academy) students from the pervasive inappropriate mental and physical abuse and sexual misconduct of certain members of its faculty and staff.”

It also accuses administrators of engaging in a “cover-up of incidents of sexual assault and sexual harassment of … female students by … faculty and male students.”

The abuse allegations became public after a Press Democrat investigation in 2021.

Much of the new case relies on findings outlined in a 49-page independent investigation paid for by the school and made public in November 2021. That report, by New York-based firm Debevoise & Plimpton, concluded Morrone had acted inappropriately with 34 students during his 18-year tenure at Sonoma Academy.

The suit puts forward new details that fill out public allegations and investigators’ findings against Belic, an Academy Award-nominated filmmaker who taught a film course at the school in 2004. School investigators found he had fostered a sexual relationship with two students.

The lawsuit names one of those women, then 15, who alleges Belic engaged in sexual acts with her at the time, when she was too young to provide legal consent.

In response to a request for comment Saturday, Sonoma Academy spokesperson Lily Thompson provided a letter from the school’s board of trustees to the campus community outlining various measures the school has taken since the release of the Debevoise report.

“The last two years have been a transformative period for our school as we fully recognized the misconduct that some members of our community experienced in their time at (Sonoma Academy),” the board stated in its letter, which was distributed on Saturday.

“While we regret that we have come to this point in this process, we remain focused on the healing of our impacted alumni and we will continue to support their recovery and healing through the Sonoma Academy therapy fund,” the board added.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said late in 2021 it was investigating several reports of suspected child sex abuse “associated with staff at Sonoma Academy.” No charges have been filed and an update on the investigation was not available Saturday.

The lawsuit represents a sharp pivot for the original group of seven women who in 2021 first publicly shared their accounts of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct by Morrone, a popular former humanities teacher. The group, which calls itself The Athena Project, has pressed the school for greater transparency and action in response to the misconduct claims.

Since last summer, it has been in mediation talks with the school geared toward avoiding litigation. The group also sought to establish a claims process that would pay restitution for the harm suffered by Sonoma Academy abuse survivors.

In December, however, amid what the group said was stalled progress in those talks, Athena Project members announced they had decided to pursue a lawsuit. The group said Sonoma Academy attorneys were poised to assert that anyone 26 or older who had not filed a claim by Dec. 31 would be barred from doing so.

“In light of the lack of progress in our restorative justice process effort to set up a non-litigation claim process and the potential issue with the statute of limitations, we have decided to file a lawsuit against Sonoma Academy,” The Athena Project members said in a Dec. 15 announcement.

The Dec. 31 deadline was established by the California Child Victims Act, a state law that went into effect in 2020 and which temporarily gave abuse survivors the chance to bring claims that would have otherwise been barred because of the statute of limitations.