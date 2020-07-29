New leader for Old Adobe School District

A leader with 25 years experience at all levels of education has been named superintendent of the Old Adobe Union School District.

Sonjhia Lowery comes to the four-school Old Adobe District from the Stockton Unified School District where she severed as Superintendent of Educational Services.

During her career she as had experience as an elementary, middle and high school teacher, elementary school vice principal, principal and director of learning and support services.

She replaces Craig Conte who retired after 25 years service to the Old Adobe District, the last three as superintendent.

The new superintendent has earned many honors for her work in education. She was named the 2018 Administrator of the Year for the Central Office of the Association of California School Administrators Region 13. In 2019, she received the Outstanding Leadership in Education Award from the California Association of African American School Administrators.

The new superintendent has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Oregon State University, a master’s degree in business administration from Hayward State University and a master’s degree in education from the University of La Verne.

OAUSD Board President Heather Burton said she is convinced the district hired the right person to lead the district forward. “After an extensive search, she stood out as the top candidate because of her enthusiasm for our district, her eye on diversity and her focus on student achievement,” Burton said. “We look forward to her leadership during this unprecedented time.”

Lowery said the next 100 days are critical as the district faces the unprecedented challenges of the COVID pandemic, uncertain financing and social unrest.

“We will not be going back to normal,” she said. “We need to use our collective vision and collective experiences to push the district forward.”

The district already has in place a plan to resume school in the fall, with options for online classes or a mixture of both online and in-class learning.

“I trust what my colleagues have planned,” the new superintendent said. “They have the best interest of the students and community at heart.”