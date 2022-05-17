New principals at Penngrove and Valley Vista

Petaluma City Schools has filled two of its vacant principal positions by hiring new leaders for Penngrove Elementary Charter School and Valley Vista Elementary School.

Carley Harp, an assistant principal at Evergreen and Monte Vista schools in Rohnert Park, will replace Amy Fadeji who has moved into the school district administrative office to become communications director.

Jaime Buschman, who is already in the Petaluma City Schools system, will replace Catina Haugen at Valley Vista. Haugen is leaving Petaluma City Schools to become principal at Meadow School in the Waugh Elementary School District.

Harp has been in education for 18 years, spending 17 as a teacher in grades four through nine. For the past year she was an assistant principal at Evergreen and Monte Vista Elementary in Rohnert Park.

She grew up in Santa Rosa and attended Santa Rosa Junior College, Chico State and Sonoma State. She graduated from Sonoma State with a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies and a minor in English. She received a master’s degree from the University of Phoenix in educational leadership and supervision.

Harp is passionate about social emotional learning for students, and this last year took on the role of Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports Coach for two elementary schools in Rohnert Park.

Harp and her husband live in Rohnert Park with their two children ages 9 and 12 and two older children ages 20 and 23.

Buschmann began her career with Petaluma City schools in 2008 when she was hired as a teacher at Penngrove Elementary. She stepped into a leadership role in the district and has served as a Teacher on Special Assignment for Continuous School Improvement, a summer school principal, a program manager and interim principal.

She spent the last three years receiving training in Improvement Science and applying that knowledge to supporting alternative high schools.

Buschmann grew up in Petaluma and considers herself a product of the community. She and her husband, Jeremy, have two daughters who are students in the Petaluma City Schools District.