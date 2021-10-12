Newell fire in American Canyon being investigated as arson; man near burning stolen car detained

Napa County Sheriff’s deputies have reportedly taken a 26-year-old man into custody in connection with the Newell fire, which scorched 150 acres in American Canyon Monday night.

According to published reports by KPIX and KTVU, Sheriff Oscar Ortiz said an arson investigation is underway after his deputies found the man, who suffered non-life threatening burns, next to a burning, stolen vehicle not far from where the fast-moving, wind-fed blaze began.

The fire, which was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m., was 50% contained late Monday, according to Cal Fire. It is believed to have started along Newell Drive between the Newell Open Space Preserve and American Canyon High School in American Canyon, a city about 5 miles north of Vallejo.

Ortiz, who talked to reporters at the fire’s Incident Command Center outside the high school, said investigators are looking into whether the man may be responsible for starting the blaze.

He said the car, which had been reported stolen from Vallejo, was “on fire in an area that a car doesn’t belong — on an off-road by a water tower in a kind of creek area.”

As of late Monday, no injuries or property damages were reported, and evacuation warnings that were announced around 7:30 p.m. were lifted an hour later, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

American Canyon Road, a 2-mile stretch of road that runs east and west along the fire’s southern perimeter, was closed between Newell and Interstate 80 soon after the fire began.

It was reopened shortly after 10 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Caltrans, though, tweeted that the interstate’s off-ramp onto American Canyon Road would be closed until midnight.

Fire personnel have been on alert for potential wildfires in the Bay Area since the weekend with the start of a red flag warning late Sunday that was expected to remain in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

As a precaution, fire crews across the region were staffed up in order to quickly respond should a fire break out. A plan that worked for those battling the Newell fire, as firefighting aircraft were grounded because of the strong winds, officials said.

At the height of the Newell fire, flames were pushed by wind gusts of about 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Sustained winds in the area were about 19 mph, which forecasters said was enough to fan the flames.

Throughout the evening, huge plumes of smoke could be seen for miles above the fire.

Social media was filled with images of the blaze as it burned along a dry hillside. One posting showed the area, void of sunlight, only illuminated by a wall of flames.

Earlier in the evening, someone tweeted a photo of flames that appeared to be yards from the American Canyon High School. That same person later tweeted a photo of high school with the message that “all appears well” there.

Other people took to Twitter to say they hoped everyone would be OK.

“To the American Canyon and surrounding communities, stay safe and indoors please. Close your doors and windows,” one person tweeted.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi