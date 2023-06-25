Sonoma County’s Transcendence Theatre Company has announced that its final two productions of the summer will instead take place at Glen Ellen’s Beltane Ranch, scuttling previously announced hopes of finishing out the 2023 theatrical season at the shows’ longtime home within the winery ruins at Jack London State Historic Park.

The announcement was made Friday by Transcendence Theatre Company founders Amy Miller and Brad Surosky, taking the stage during the second act of its current production, “The Beat Goes On,” at Belos Cavalos Ranch in Kenwood.

The relocation this season comes amid an ongoing environmental study focused on Transcendence operations at Jack London park, which were grounds for a 2019 lawsuit filed by a group of active and retired state park rangers.

“We had hoped to have the rest of our Broadway Under the Stars season at Jack London, but it looks like that’s not going to happen,” said Surosky. “Things are taking longer than anticipated, so we will not be able to return this year.”

The company’s current season of shows officially began on June 16, with Belos Cavalos serving as an interim location for the eight-performance run of the musical revue “The Beat Goes On,” while a court-mandated environmental review takes place at Jack London.

The study stems from a lawsuit brought against the California Department of Parks and Recreation by the California State Park Rangers Association, who have contended that the productions conflict with the park’s general plan and the historic site’s protected status.

The company has held its open-air Broadway-styled musical productions in the Glen Ellen park since 2012, drawing thousands of enthusiastic patrons to the protected ruins of the late novelist’s old winery on summer nights.

But Mike Lynch, president of the rangers association said in a 2019 statement that Transcendence shows amount to “a large, ongoing, multimillion dollar operation and commercial-style theatrical facility right in the heart of Jack London State Historic Park.”

The rangers’ lawsuit claimed State Parks officials neglected to conduct a comprehensive study of the impact on the area, as required under the California Environmental Quality Act, the state’s bedrock land-use law.

That review was initially expected to have been completed in time for Transcendence to return to Jack London for the full season, according to Matt Leffert, executive director of the nonprofit Jack London Partners, which manages the park for the state of California.

As the study dragged on, the first show of the season was moved to Belos Cavalos, with expectations that the next two productions — a 12-show run of the musical “The Full Monty” and a six-show run of a musical review titled “An Enchanted Evening” — would be back at Jack London.

“Jack London Park Partners and Transcendence worked so hard to complete the process in time for the 2023 season,” said Leffert. “Unfortunately, many aspects of the compliance are out of our hands as California State Parks is the lead agency for the California Environmental Quality Act process necessary to permit this event.”

Transcendence began staging shows 11 years ago at Jack London, teaming with Jack London Partners at a time when the historic park — the former home and ranch of the acclaimed author of “Call of the Wild” and other books — was facing closure during a spate of statewide recession-era government budget cuts.

In an agreement with the park, the theater company donates $5 to Jack London Partners for every ticket sold to its Broadway Under the Stars shows. Over the last decade, that’s resulted in over $650,000 raised to help keep the park open and functioning year round.

In the wake of the pandemic, which forced Transcendence and other theaters to close for nearly two years, the company has suffered severe financial losses, and Surosky said the company was counting on 2023 to get things back on track.

“Our organization’s very survival is at stake this year,” he said. “We already have had many unexpected expenses moving to multiple venues. We are asking the community’s support more than ever to support us through ticket sales and donations.”

Once the study is complete, and a period of public response has been observed, the company hopes to finalize an agreement with the state that will give Transcendence and Jack London Partners a sense of security for the future.

“It is critical for the future of Transcendence Theatre Company that State Parks complete the environmental study this summer,” said Susan Hoeffel, board president of Transcendence Theatre Company, “so that Transcendence can secure a new State Parks 10-year agreement sustaining the preservation of Jack London State Historic Park for the next decade.”

Until then, the move to Beltane Ranch assures that the season will not have to be canceled, which came dangerously close to happening, according to Surosky.

“We owe a tremendous communitywide thank you to the Beltane Ranch family for saving our season and helping us continue to provide arts education,” said Surosky in a media release distributed over the weekend. “Transcendence’s partnership with Beltane Ranch to host the remainder of our season is critical to our organization’s future.”

Lauren Benward, vice president of Beltane Ranch, said she is happy to have arrived at a solution to the theater company’s escalating crisis.

“We offered to host the second and third productions of Transcendence’s 2023 Summer Season at Beltane Ranch as soon as we learned that Transcendence’s ability to continue as a local arts organization would cease without a summer season to raise the funds needed to continue,” she said.

Because of previous commitments at Beltane Ranch, the scheduled dates for “An Enchanted Evening” have been modified. The production will now run Sept. seven — 17 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Sunday evenings, skipping Saturdays.

Leffert, of Jack London Partners, said the decision to hold the remaining shows at Beltane Ranch is a bittersweet one.

“Bittersweet for us because we’re happy for our community that the shows will go on, but deeply saddened not to host this season,” he said. “The loss of these shows is a stark reminder of how important TTC is to our operating budget.”