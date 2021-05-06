No charges against ex-SRJC employee who exchanged explicit messages with person posing as minor

Santa Rosa police have closed their investigation into a now-former Santa Rosa Junior College employee accused by an anonymous community member of interacting inappropriately online with someone posing as a minor.

Ari Eden Poppers, 45, a longtime staffer in the college’s theatre arts department, will not face criminal charges, said public information officer Sgt. Chris Mahurin. Investigators found insufficient evidence to establish probable cause that Poppers believed the person with whom he was exchanging sexually charged messages was a minor.

“During our investigation we found conflicting information about how old the suspected victim was,” Mahurin said. “And that’s based on social media profiles as well as conversations between the civilian decoy and Mr. Poppers.”

Poppers this week resigned from his position as a production specialist, a development first reported by the Oak Leaf, the SRJC newspaper. He had previously been placed on administrative leave after his bosses became aware of the allegations against him.

Sarah Hopkins, SRJC’s interim vice president of human resources, sent an email to theatre arts staff Wednesday about Poppers’ resignation.

“Any inquiries related to Ari’s past employment should be directed to the Human Resource Department,” the email concluded, after updating staff on who will take over Poppers’ duties in the department. “Please note that the District does not comment on confidential employee-related matters concerning individual employees.”

A voicemail left at Poppers’ phone number Thursday afternoon went unreturned.

Complicating the inquiry into Poppers’ behavior in April was the fact that the person with whom he was exchanging messages was not a minor in reality. A 25-year-old man, who declined to provide his name in an interview with The Press Democrat, said he had created a fake Facebook account to pose as a 16-year-old girl named Lexi Sanderson.

The message conversation, which the man shared on Lexi Sanderson’s public Facebook page, included explicitly sexual propositions from Poppers.

Multiple times in the conversation, “Lexi” repeated that she was under 18. But her profile had also at one point listed an earlier birthdate, which had indicated that she was in her early 20s instead, according to Mahurin.

Because the man messaging Poppers is not a minor, police could identify no victim associated with the investigation, Mahurin said. The discrepancy in Lexi’s possible age according to her profile, he added, meant that “for this one singular case we are not able to provide probable cause that (Poppers) knew or believed the person could be under the age of 18.”

If people have suspicions about specific adults being potentially predatory, Mahurin said, it’s best “to let police professionals deal with them.”

Otherwise, “things like this can possibly pop up, where there are issues with potential evidence,” he said.

Since news broke of the investigation into Poppers, members of the campus community have spoken out about their own experiences with him, many of them alleging unwanted conversations and sexually charged statements. On various posts on Facebook, people commented about difficulties they encountered in trying to reach the proper investigating authorities to report what they knew about other incidents.

Santa Rosa Police Department was the lead agency, but some people reported being rerouted back and forth between SRPD and Santa Rosa Junior College District Police.

A voicemail left with Robert Brownlee, chief of SRJC District police, was not returned Thursday afternoon.

