No one was injured in an early morning fire that broke out last Friday at the People’s Village, Petaluma’s "tiny home“ housing community -- and fire officials are crediting the built-in sprinkler system for saving lives and property.

Petaluma firefighters responded March 10 at about 4 a.m. to reports of a fire in one of the units located next to the Mary Isaak Center at 900 Hopper St., and arrived to find smoke coming from the unit.

The unit’s fire alarm was activated, which fire officials noted had alerted People’s Village residents and given them time to evacuate safely. At the same time, the unit’s sprinkler system had also activated and put out most of the flames, and fire crews were able to extinguish the rest of the fire upon arrival.

“Not only did it save the tenant’s life, but it prevented severe damage,” said Petaluma Fire Marshal Jessica Power.

The unit’s sole occupant escaped without injury, and no other injuries were reported.

Power said Monday that the unit should be able to be utilized again after cleaning and minimal damage repair. The People’s Village cabins, developed by Rohnert Park-based QuickHaven, are made of metal and designed to withstand fire and water damage, according to the company.

The Petaluma Building Department and PG&E responded to the scene to assist with hazard control and to evaluate next steps needed to make the unit habitable again, the fire department said in a news release.

Crews with Rancho Adobe Fire also assisted in the response efforts.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.