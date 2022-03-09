No more ‘Russian River’? Symbolic acts of Ukrainian solidarity abound in Sonoma County

Sonoma County has gone blue-and-yellow lately, and not just when the mustard erupting in every field meets the azure of a March sky.

A week ago, Healdsburg lit its iconic, century-old, steel truss bridge in the colors of the Ukrainian flag — a particularly strong symbol of solidarity with a nation defending itself from an invasion by Vladimir Putin’s Russian regime, considering the body of water flowing beneath it is the Russian River.

Someone in the Guerneville area went further, covering a white sign that read “RUSSIAN RIVER” with a placard reading “UKRAINIAN RIVER.” It was yellow on top, blue on bottom, an inverted Ukrainian flag meant to conjure the international symbol of distress.

Bill Sutton, a retired pilot who lives in Salinas, took credit for the sign alteration on Facebook on March 3. Images of the edit spread rapidly on social media. Those sharing included two local political leaders. U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, and Calif. Assemblymember Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa, each of whom posted the pic on Twitter on Tuesday.

“This is a renamed road sign in #sonomacounty over the ‘Russian River’ I love the sentiment right now,” Wood wrote, adding the hashtags “#solidarity #Ukraine.”

But even that wasn’t potent enough for Randy Entwistle of Livermore. He started a petition on the social justice site change.org to permanently cast aside the Russian River name. Entwistle offered several alternatives for the waterway.

“It is unconscionable that we keep the name ‘Russian river,’” Entwistle wrote. “We should come together as one people and rename our beloved water source and area around back to the Pomo peoples title ‘Ashokawna’ or in favor of another similar name like ‘big river’ or ‘redwood river’ or Republic River after the Sonoma republic which laid the foundation and creation of our beautiful Bear Flag Republic.”

Since Putin’s forces swept in from Russia, Belarus and the previously occupied region of Crimea on Feb. 24, a violent takeover that now threatens world financial markets and prospects of peace in Europe, Ukraine has received a global outpouring of support. Entwistle’s petition has not. As of Wednesday morning, 12 people had signed it.

Across America, people have poured their vodka (little of which is actually Russian-made or -owned) down the drain, and bars have renamed their Moscow Mule cocktails. A restaurant in Austin, Texas, permanently shortened its name from Russian House to House.

Not a lot of that seems to be going on in Sonoma County, but there have been local efforts to spotlight the Ukrainian people, more than 2 million of whom have fled their country as refugees since the Russian tanks rolled in.

The City of Windsor lit the fountain that decorates its Town Green — though the fountain is currently dry, due to drought restrictions.

A "Russian River Rally for Ukraine" will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Guerneville pedestrian bridge, and the public is encouraged to bring signs of support for Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Russian River Brewing announced production of a golden ale, Putin Huylo (it’s an expletive aimed at the Russian president), with proceeds going to a Ukrainian aid campaign.

And the main public library in Sebastopol, a town that derives its name from a city in Crimea, is offering its patrons the materials to craft peace flags to send to Chyhyryn, Sebastopol’s sister city in Ukraine.

Santa Rosa has a Ukrainian sister, too. It’s Cherkasy, a city of about 300,000 in the dead center of the embattled nation. One of the co-founders of that sister-city program, John Masura, hastily escaped Cherkasy with his Ukrainian wife when Russia invaded. The other co-founder, Fred Ptucha, is now helping to organize a fundraiser through the Rotary Club of Santa Rosa East/West, which has set up a bank link to channel money to the Rotary Club of Cherkasy-Centre.

Ptucha had a Ukrainian grandparent. But the other three were Russian, and he worries that all Russian people are now being tarred with the actions of a ruthless dictator. Ptucha said he knows from four tours of duty in Vietnam that soldiers on the ground don’t always share the predatory goals of the government that sent them there.

“This extreme anti-Russian feeling, it’s fed much with truth — seeing young Ukrainian children trudging through snow is heartbreaking,” he said. “But if any people want peace, very few could say that more than the Russian people. Because they lost 23 million to the Nazis in World War II. It’s a deep scar in the Russian psyche.”

Fr. Lawrence Margitich, priest at St. Seraphim at Sarov Cathedral in Santa Rosa, said no one in his Russian Orthodox congregation has reported being on the receiving end of hostility since Putin’s ground war began. But he does worry about what he’s hearing.

“We live in sort of a time where, just by association, you’re in big trouble,” Margitich said. “Historical landmarks get taken down. It’s almost like during the cultural revolution in China.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.