Petaluma is bustling with some of the best businesses in the Bay Area. The annual People’s Choice Awards celebrates the professionals who make this town such a wonderful place to live and work, and nominations for 2023 are needed now.

Here’s how it works:

With more than 100 categories, anyone can make nominations in as many categories as they like. This is a fun way to shout out the best burger, your favorite veterinarian and the most reliable plumber — the contest is entirely directed by readers’ choice. Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 27 at midnight by clicking here. Nominations are broken into three sections filled with categories — Food & Drink, Businesses and Professionals — so be sure to vote in all three.

Ballots must be verified to count, so be sure to click on the follow-up email to verify your vote (it may be in your spam filter).

The top three vote-getters in each category will move on to the finalists round, when a second round of ballots are cast. Look for more details on that shortly. The winners will be celebrated at a June gala in Petaluma.