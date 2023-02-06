Nominate your favorites for the 2023 Petaluma People’s Choice Awards
Petaluma is bustling with some of the best businesses in the Bay Area. The annual People’s Choice Awards celebrates the professionals who make this town such a wonderful place to live and work, and nominations for 2023 are needed now.
Here’s how it works:
With more than 100 categories, anyone can make nominations in as many categories as they like. This is a fun way to shout out the best burger, your favorite veterinarian and the most reliable plumber — the contest is entirely directed by readers’ choice. Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 27 at midnight by clicking here. Nominations are broken into three sections filled with categories — Food & Drink, Businesses and Professionals — so be sure to vote in all three.
Ballots must be verified to count, so be sure to click on the follow-up email to verify your vote (it may be in your spam filter).
The top three vote-getters in each category will move on to the finalists round, when a second round of ballots are cast. Look for more details on that shortly. The winners will be celebrated at a June gala in Petaluma.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: