Nomination deadline nears for 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Dozens of Petaluma’s most beloved businesses, services and restaurants have already been nominated for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

But for those who haven’t yet given the nod to their favorites, it’s not too late: Nominations for this year’s Petaluma People’s Choice Awards are still being accepted through this Sunday, Feb. 25.

This is the chance, available once a year, to put those worthy businesses in the running for the Argus-Courier’s coveted People’s Choice Awards, which come with great dividends for the chosen winners.

To participate, go to our nomination page at any time and name your nominees in as many categories as you like.

This contest is directed by readers’ choices, and there’s no better way to show one’s appreciation for a favorite business or individual here in Petaluma than by nominating them today.

After the nomination round ends, the three businesses or individuals receiving the most nominations in each category will move on to the voting round. Winners will be announced in May and celebrated at a June gala in Petaluma.

The nomination page is at petaluma360.com/article/multimedia/2024-petaluma-peoples-choice-awards. A direct link can be found at www.petaluma360.com.