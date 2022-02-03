Subscribe

Nominations open for Petaluma People’s Choice awards 2022

TYLER SILVY
ARGUS-COURIER EDITOR
February 3, 2022, 3:00PM

What’s your favorite? Your favorite barber or hairstylist, ice cream shop, restaurant?

It’s the time of year where Petalumans get together to nominate, then pick, their favorite things. It’s time for Petaluma People’s Choice Awards 2022.

Nominations for the 19th annual celebration of local businesses open Thursday afternoon, Feb. 3.

The annual event is a chance for Argus-Courier readers to highlight their favorite businesses, instuttions and professions, with new categories this year including best dance/theater group and best appetizer.

"Whether delivering our favorite meal or taking care of our health, our business community has made this pandemic bearable with top notch services and products. Now is the time to honor their contributions, by voting for the very best in the Petaluma People's Choice Awards," said Emily Charrier, Argus-Courier publisher.

Nominate your choices starting Thursday evening at petaluma360.com/peopleschoice. Nominations close at midnight, Sunday, Feb. 27.

Once the top three finalists in each category are determined, residents can vote for this year’s winners starting March 17.

The winners will be annoucned in June and celebrated in the 2022 Petaluma People’s Choice Awards magazine.

