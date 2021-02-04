Nominations open for Petaluma People’s Choice Awards

Everyone has a favorite — whether it’s the hairdresser you trust with your locks and secrets, or the ice cream you dream about.

Nominations opened Thursday, Feb. 4, for the 18th annual Petaluma People’s Choice Awards. It’s a chance for Argus-Courier readers to highlight their favorite businesses, institutions and professionals, with new categories this year like Best Dairy and Best Farm.

“As our local business struggle through this pandemic, this offers us the chance to recognize their many contributions to our city,” said Emily Charrier, Argus-Courier publisher.

Nominate your choices now at petaluma360.com/peopleschoice. Nominations close at midnight on Sunday, Feb. 28.

Once the top three finalists in each category are determined, residents can vote for this year’s winners starting March 18.

The winners will be announced in June and celebrated in the 2020 Petaluma People’s Choice Awards magazine.