North Bay air quality worsens as smoke drops and skies shed orange hue

Check the air quality in your area here .

North Bay air quality cratered on Thursday even as cloudy skies shed the apocalyptic orange hue that unnerved residents the day before, when stubborn fog held most of a massive pall of smoke aloft.

Thursday brought what meteorologists call a temperature inversion, with cool air close to the ground, trapping warmer air above it.

But there were holes in the inversion — “a little like Swiss cheese,” said Kristine Roselius of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District — allowing smoke to drop low enough for people to smell and breathe.

Lighter winds on Thursday also enabled gravity to pull smoke closer to the ground, National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Anderson said.

As a result, unhealthy air was recorded on monitors from Petaluma to Healdsburg, around western Sonoma County and encircling Clear Lake. Measurements indicating air unhealthy for children, seniors and people with diabetes, heart and lung disease — considered sensitive groups — mixed with higher ratings indicating the air may pose health problems for the general public.

On Wednesday, when the sky looked horrific, most of Sonoma County had moderate, or “acceptable,” air quality on the Fire and Smoke Map posted by AirNow, a coalition of federal, state and local air quality agencies.

Some people sensed the difference a day made.

“It appeared worse yesterday because of the color,” said Kerry Loewen, dean of arts and humanities at Santa Rosa Junior College. “It’s a bit brighter today but the air does smell a lot worse.”

“Absolutely. Air quality is abysmal,” Supervisor Lynda Hopkins texted. “It’s important to stay inside, and if you’re at home, run air purifiers if you have them.”

The regional air district declared a 24th straight Spare the Air Alert Thursday, advising the public to “protect your health by staying indoors if heat is not an issue,” with a 25th alert set for Friday.

Smoke continued to belch from 29 major wildfires burning across the state Thursday, as Cal Fire announced that six of California’s largest-ever blazes, measured by acreage, had erupted in August and September.

The August Complex fire, burning mostly in the Mendocino National Forest, took over the top spot all time, at 471,185 acres and just 24% containment. The LNU Lightning Complex, which included Sonoma County’s 55,209-acre Walbridge fire, was fourth on the list for scorching 363,220 acres.

The six monster fires have covered 1.9 million acres, accounting for 60% of the 3.1 million acres burned this year, taking at least 19 lives and destroying more than 4,000 structures.

The San Jose State University Fire Weather Research Laboratory tweeted a satellite photo showing nearly all of California cloaked in smoke, calling it an “astonishing and sickly image.”

The sole smoke-free part of California was in the state’s far northeast corner, near the borders of California, Oregon and Nevada, where Alturas is the seat of Modoc County, weather forecaster Anderson said.

Friday is expected to bring more unhealthy air, Roselius said, but there is a “ray of hope” in the form of a low-pressure system off the coast that may bring in cleaner air. She said it was too soon to forecast when.

The weather service said it was difficult to forecast weekend conditions in the Bay Area due to uncertainty over how much smoke would remain overhead.

