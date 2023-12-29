North Bay Animal Services reports fewer adoptions, higher costs

Adoptions at North Bay Animal Services’ shelters are down since the pandemic, even as costs are up due to unforeseen circumstances, shelter representatives reported at a recent Petaluma City Council meeting.

Despite about $360,000 in increased revenue over the previous year, financial documents show the shelter ended 2022 at a loss, due in part to cost increases for its animal care programs.

“Increased medical cost would be the main contributor and it’s something we can’t expect,” said shelter co-founder and executive director Mark Scott.

“We have a budget, and you don’t know when the animal gets hurt if it’ll need a $200 visit or a $2,000 visit,” he said.

The nonprofit operates animal shelters in Petaluma and Clearlake, and offers additional animal control and rescue services in seven cities in Sonoma and Lake counties. The Petaluma shelter is located at 840 Hopper St.

North Bay Animal Services also offers “humane education,” a spay and neuter clinic and a pet pantry, where members of the public and organizations can access free animal food if needed.

Factors outside the control of animal welfare systems – veterinarian shortages, housing shortages and the cost of living – have had negative impacts on the local industry, said Sue Davy, the shelter’s communications coordinator, who led the presentation to Petaluma City Council members at their Dec. 18 meeting.

“The biggest story here about outcomes is that adoptions have decreased” since the shelter began its contract with Petaluma in late 2018, Davy said.

According to shelter representatives, there were 321 adoptions in Petaluma in 2022, up from 305 in 2021 – but down from 433 adoptions in 2020 and 562 in 2019.

The nonprofit ended 2022 at a net negative $45,000 in assets, down from about $26,000 in 2021, according to the latest financial audit. Those numbers cover the whole organization, not just Petaluma.

The financial statements are part of the financial reporting requirements outlined in the city’s contract with the nonprofit, said Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran.

From 2021 to 2022 there was a 24% increase in revenues and a 25% increase in expenses, coming to roughly $300,000, for its animal care programs, according to the audit. The highest costs came from employee compensation, rent and veterinary services.

Veterinary expenses increased from about $118,000 in 2021 to $169,000 in 2022, a 43% jump, according to the audit. Employee compensation increased 37% and rent increased 36% in that period.

The shelter “has been steadily growing its operations since its inception in 2018. As new service areas have been added, the organization incurred initial startup costs for training, uniforms and equipment,” according to the financial statement report.

Although the shelter ended 2022 in the red, it also signed contracts in mid-2022 with service areas, and made changes to its personnel expenses, that are expected to “alleviate future losses and return the net assets to positive,” according to the audit.

One of these contracts included the Clearlake shelter, which was signed in August 2022, Scott said. When North Bay Animal Services took over, he said, only about 10% of the dogs were spayed or neutered, and the move to get the animals fixed to be ready for adoption incurred more costs than expected.

“When you’re taking on a new thing like that and you’re building it from the beginning, people don’t see that,” Scott said.

Nationwide impacts

A nationwide veterinarian shortage has made it harder to get adoptable animals the care they need, Davy said.

The local industry hasn’t seen these “broad national problems” before, she added.

Under California law, animal shelters must spay or neuter an animal before they sell or give it away. But it’s been difficult to find available veterinarians to meet those requirements, Davy said.

Meanwhile, their foster-to-adopt program, where animals can go to a foster home before they are ready to be spayed or neutered and then adopted, has “exploded,” she said.

In 2022, there were 289 animals in foster-to-adopt, versus 68 in 2021, representing a more than three-fold increase, according to the presentation.

“While on paper adoptions have decreased, the number of pets in homes have not,” Davy said.

A number of local residents agreed that it’s been hard to get a veterinarian appointment without having to wait at least six weeks and pay hefty fees.

Petaluma resident Jan Jones said she has used VIP Petcare, a mobile low-cost veterinarian clinic, for routine vaccinations. But when her 6-month-old border collie needed more urgent care, she sought out an affordable veterinarian in Santa Rosa.