North Bay Animal Services reports fewer adoptions, higher costs

Shelter representatives said at a recent Petaluma City Council meeting said their numbers track with nationwide trends.|
JENNIFER SAWHNEY
PETALUMA ARGUS-COURIER
December 29, 2023, 3:14PM
Updated 3 minutes ago

North Bay Animal Services in Petaluma by the numbers

2022

Intakes: 552 strays, 91 surrenders

Outcomes:

– 321 adoptions

– 232 reunions

– 18 trap/neuter/return

– 156 transferred to partner organizations

– 289 dead on arrival

– 16 euthanized

January-June 2023

Intakes: 246 strays, 24 surrenders

Outcomes:

– 209 adoptions

– 127 reunions

– 4 trap/neuter/return

– 59 transfers to partner organizations

– 106 dead on arrival

– 8 euthanized

Adoptions at North Bay Animal Services’ shelters are down since the pandemic, even as costs are up due to unforeseen circumstances, shelter representatives reported at a recent Petaluma City Council meeting.

Despite about $360,000 in increased revenue over the previous year, financial documents show the shelter ended 2022 at a loss, due in part to cost increases for its animal care programs.

“Increased medical cost would be the main contributor and it’s something we can’t expect,” said shelter co-founder and executive director Mark Scott.

“We have a budget, and you don’t know when the animal gets hurt if it’ll need a $200 visit or a $2,000 visit,” he said.

The nonprofit operates animal shelters in Petaluma and Clearlake, and offers additional animal control and rescue services in seven cities in Sonoma and Lake counties. The Petaluma shelter is located at 840 Hopper St.

North Bay Animal Services also offers “humane education,” a spay and neuter clinic and a pet pantry, where members of the public and organizations can access free animal food if needed.

Factors outside the control of animal welfare systems – veterinarian shortages, housing shortages and the cost of living – have had negative impacts on the local industry, said Sue Davy, the shelter’s communications coordinator, who led the presentation to Petaluma City Council members at their Dec. 18 meeting.

“The biggest story here about outcomes is that adoptions have decreased” since the shelter began its contract with Petaluma in late 2018, Davy said.

According to shelter representatives, there were 321 adoptions in Petaluma in 2022, up from 305 in 2021 – but down from 433 adoptions in 2020 and 562 in 2019.

The nonprofit ended 2022 at a net negative $45,000 in assets, down from about $26,000 in 2021, according to the latest financial audit. Those numbers cover the whole organization, not just Petaluma.

The financial statements are part of the financial reporting requirements outlined in the city’s contract with the nonprofit, said Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran.

From 2021 to 2022 there was a 24% increase in revenues and a 25% increase in expenses, coming to roughly $300,000, for its animal care programs, according to the audit. The highest costs came from employee compensation, rent and veterinary services.

Veterinary expenses increased from about $118,000 in 2021 to $169,000 in 2022, a 43% jump, according to the audit. Employee compensation increased 37% and rent increased 36% in that period.

The shelter “has been steadily growing its operations since its inception in 2018. As new service areas have been added, the organization incurred initial startup costs for training, uniforms and equipment,” according to the financial statement report.

Although the shelter ended 2022 in the red, it also signed contracts in mid-2022 with service areas, and made changes to its personnel expenses, that are expected to “alleviate future losses and return the net assets to positive,” according to the audit.

One of these contracts included the Clearlake shelter, which was signed in August 2022, Scott said. When North Bay Animal Services took over, he said, only about 10% of the dogs were spayed or neutered, and the move to get the animals fixed to be ready for adoption incurred more costs than expected.

“When you’re taking on a new thing like that and you’re building it from the beginning, people don’t see that,” Scott said.

Nationwide impacts

A nationwide veterinarian shortage has made it harder to get adoptable animals the care they need, Davy said.

The local industry hasn’t seen these “broad national problems” before, she added.

Under California law, animal shelters must spay or neuter an animal before they sell or give it away. But it’s been difficult to find available veterinarians to meet those requirements, Davy said.

Meanwhile, their foster-to-adopt program, where animals can go to a foster home before they are ready to be spayed or neutered and then adopted, has “exploded,” she said.

In 2022, there were 289 animals in foster-to-adopt, versus 68 in 2021, representing a more than three-fold increase, according to the presentation.

“While on paper adoptions have decreased, the number of pets in homes have not,” Davy said.

A number of local residents agreed that it’s been hard to get a veterinarian appointment without having to wait at least six weeks and pay hefty fees.

Petaluma resident Jan Jones said she has used VIP Petcare, a mobile low-cost veterinarian clinic, for routine vaccinations. But when her 6-month-old border collie needed more urgent care, she sought out an affordable veterinarian in Santa Rosa.

“I tried every place (in town) but that’s where I went because it said it was affordable.”

She said she can’t afford the high cost of spay and neuter services – often well over $1,000 – but the service is offered by the Petaluma animal shelter where she will only have to pay $100. So, she said, her dog is on the shelter’s wait list.

Scott said that the wait list for such services is currently about four to six months.

“Implementation used to be much easier before COVID, and (now) everything’s been pushed back,” he said.

Anna Henry said accessing veterinary care for her two dogs and two cats is “really hard,” and she has to “book months in advance” to get an appointment.

'It’s not dire’

Scott noted that the data currently being presented doesn’t reflect more recent changes made to North Bay Animal Services, which may not show up in the budget until 2024.

Despite current numbers showing the shelter operating at a loss, “It’s not dire,“ he said.

In 2022, the Petaluma shelter was recognized by the Best Friends Network as a no-kill shelter by exceeding a 90% save rate for cats and dogs, according to Davy.

For the first time in a while, she noted, other shelters are euthanizing adoptable pets because they don’t have space to house them or the resources to care for them.

“Let me be clear, we are not euthanizing adoptable pets in Petaluma. We are not doing that,” she said.

Scott clarified that “If it’s an injured animal or compromised system, or end of life care, that’s the only time we would euthanize, depending on the predicament of that animal.” The shelter reported euthanizing 16 animals in 2022 and eight animals in the first half of 2023.

Starting in January, North Bay Animal Services plans to offer a free vaccination clinic twice a month, which Scott hopes will alleviate the widespread public need.

“We’re in a pretty good position and trying to help people as much as we can,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X/Twitter @sawhney_media.

North Bay Animal Services in Petaluma by the numbers

2022

Intakes: 552 strays, 91 surrenders

Outcomes:

– 321 adoptions

– 232 reunions

– 18 trap/neuter/return

– 156 transferred to partner organizations

– 289 dead on arrival

– 16 euthanized

January-June 2023

Intakes: 246 strays, 24 surrenders

Outcomes:

– 209 adoptions

– 127 reunions

– 4 trap/neuter/return

– 59 transfers to partner organizations

– 106 dead on arrival

– 8 euthanized

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor