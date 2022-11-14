North Bay frost advisory to take effect early Monday

A frost advisory will take effect in parts of the North Bay early Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory, which warns of temperatures at or below 35 degrees in Santa Rosa and across Sonoma County, as well as other parts of the region, will take effect at 2 a.m. and is expected to last until 9 a.m., according to forecasters in the weather service’s Bay Area office.

Cold temperatures tonight allows for possible frost tonight into tomorrow morning. Frost advisory now in effect for the North Bay valleys. Make sure to cover or bring sensitive vegetation indoors. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Yz3AUspXK9 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 14, 2022

“Cold temperatures tonight allows for possible frost tonight into tomorrow morning. Frost advisory now in effect for the North Bay valleys. Make sure to cover or bring sensitive vegetation indoors,” officials said in a tweet about the advisory, which was issued shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday.

North Bay resident can expect some sun, along with clouds and patchy frost this coming week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s skies are expected to be sunny with a high in the 60s and a low in the mid-30s.

There may be more frost again on Tuesday, but the sun will return throughout the way, giving way to clear skies overnight. Temperatures will again reach into the mid-60s with lows in the upper 30s.

Expect more sun on Wednesday. By Thursday, the clouds may return when it’s expected to be partly sunny, with some patches of frost, forecasters predict.