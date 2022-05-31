Subscribe

North Bay may get rain Saturday, forecasters say

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 31, 2022, 3:03PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The North Bay could be in store for just enough rain to leave the ground wet Saturday night, forecasters said.

Around 0.10 inches of precipitation at most could fall late Saturday into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 70s are also expected.

National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Mehle said this weekend’s conditions are unusual for June.

The North Bay is getting the brunt of this weekend’s light storm and regions to the south, like Santa Cruz and Monterey, should get less rain, Mehle said.

Measurements of 0.10 inches would surpass the 0.09 inches of rain recorded at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport in the entire month of May. That includes precipitation from the May 10 storm that dumped hail across Sonoma County.

Saturday’s rain is expected to be the “last we see in quite some time,” Mehle said.

On June 6, fire season begins in Santa Rosa and the city Fire Department is urging residents to be vigilant to minimize the threat of wildfires.

Residents should take proactive measures including removing dry vegetation around their homes and preparing household emergency plans to cover the next several months, according to the Fire Department

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette