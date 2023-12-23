North Bay mental health experts offer advice for dealing with the holiday blues

Stop trying to recapture that perfect holiday family gathering — it only adds to the stress of the season and distracts you from the current moment.

That’s the takeway from Dr. Armand Braun, a local Kaiser Permanente psychiatrist, who shared what he advises patients and others struggling with depression and malaise this time of year.

What’s more, since we tend to retain more of the good than the bad, that perfect Christmas past may not have been so perfect. Today’s reality cannot compete with an idealized past.

“Our memories are very interesting. They scrub out the negative,” Braun said. “We unrealistically and irrationally say, ‘This holiday does not match the way it was when I was a kid or 10 years ago.’ And that kind of creates a lot of disappointment.”

The season of joy can also be a season of melancholy, unhappiness and depression, according to Braun and other local mental health professionals.

Aside from dwelling on an idealized past, there are many other causes for the holiday blues, many of them tied to simply taking on too much — or eating and drinking too much.

Common causes include people forgoing self-care practices such as exercise, sleep, healthy eating because of busy holiday schedules, Braun said. Also people tend to place unrealistic expectations on themselves or others — whether it’s how many parties to attend, how much money to spend or how many activities they can organize, he added.

“We tend to overextend ourselves which creates like a boomerang effect, further adding stress because we are too embarrassed to say, ‘No, I cannot host three parties,’” Braun said.

Not clinical but still concerning

Braun pointed out that the holiday blues should not be confused with what is known as “clinical depression.” However, seasonal sadness can exacerbate symptoms in those who regularly or sometimes experience depression.

Studies show that those who are most susceptible to bouts of depression are the elderly and younger generations. He said a recent global study of 22,000 young adults from the Millennial and Gen Z groups found that 50% “continuously described themselves as regularly feeling very stressed, with all the symptoms of stress throughout the year.”

Doreen Van Leeuwen, a Santa Rosa licensed marriage and family therapist, said the holiday blues are especially difficult for those who are, for whatever reason, unable to get together with their families or friends, as well as those who are isolated or don’t have the kind of relationships that allow that.

“There’s a lot of loneliness and sadness and then even those that can be with family, there’s the grief of celebrating somebody who died,” she said.

Van Leeuwen pointed out that the stress of making the holidays magical frequently falls on women in our society, including single mothers who are struggling financially.

She recalled how many years ago, “dire circumstances” led her to a battered women’s shelter with her three daughters with little money.

“I remember feeling grateful because an organization in town had put together boxes for each of us with goodies in them,” Van Leeuwen said. “It was just so nice to be remembered that way.”

Van Leeuwen echoed Braun’s advice about not overextending and saying yes to every holiday invitation. But both said that for those who usually like spending time alone throughout the year, it’s important to say “yes” to at least one or two invitations.

“Make sure you accept a few invitations, because if you don't accept those invitations, people will stop asking you and then you'll feel more isolated,” Braun said.

Bound by borders

Dr. Yolanda Briscoe, a psychologist at Petaluma Health Center, said the holidays can be especially difficult for immigrants who are separated from their loved ones. Some are undocumented and because of immigration laws and the dangers of border crossing have been unable to visit their country of origin for years, even decades.

“They can’t travel back home and visit for the holidays, so many are isolated,” she said.

She said some of her immigrant patients have family in the North Bay but report feelings of stress and anxiety because they can’t visit their childhood home, where the holidays are often celebrated as a community.

“They’re missing out on the food, the music, the colors, the community, coming from areas where everybody would get together,” she said. “I myself am from El Paso, Texas, so I’m familiar with everybody gathering, all the grandparents, the aunts, the uncles, the children. Some of my patients, they don’t have any of that.”

She said some of the “saddest ones“ are immigrants who have come to the United States to work and have left children behind with relatives.

“They’ve left the children not because they didn't want to be parents but because they wanted something better for their children,” Briscoe said. ”They can work here and send money so that (their kids) can have Christmas presents.”

Briscoe said the Petaluma Health Center often provides no- or low-cost counseling to residents in such situations. The center also has an anxiety counseling group for Spanish speakers where people can come together and share their thoughts and feelings and create a sense of community here.

Tips on dealing with holiday blues

Local health care professionals point to a number of steps residents can take to avoid or overcome the holiday blues.

These include:

Set realistic, attainable expectations of yourself for the holidays. Make sure you don’t compare your festivities to the past.

Make sure you set aside some “me time,” activities or things that energize you. Braun calls this “healthy selfish time,” whether that’s exercising, healthy eating, getting enough sleep.

Practice gratitude and try to enjoy the present moment.

Be realistic about the people you spend your time with. That is, be realistic about what may happen if you decide to go back and see people who in the past have been noxious or toxic.

“Don't always focus on the stresses and all the things that may not happen,” Braun said. “Just enjoy every day what you have, from the people in your life, from this beautiful fall weather this year … always make sure you stay in the present.”

Van Leeuwen said it’s important to recognize that there are a lot of people experiencing holiday blues.

"If you're feeling sad or fearful or irritated and frustrated, allow space with yourself for your feelings and know that you're not the only one feeling those things,“ she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza