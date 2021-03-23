North Bay mountains could see wind gusts of up to 60 mph this week

Cold air flow off the coast will push gusty winds across the Bay Area Tuesday and Wednesday, with wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour at some of the highest peaks, according to the National Weather Service.

Along the coast and in valleys the wind speeds could hit between 25 and 35 mph.

The weather service advises securing outdoor objects and temporary structures like tarps and tents.

Weather prognosticators forecasted relatively low wind speeds for Santa Rosa after Tuesday. A calm wind at around 6 mph was predicted for the city on Wednesday afternoon.

Forecasters predicts high temperatures near 69 degrees on Tuesday and 72 degrees on Wednesday and sunny weather for both days.

