Out of the thousands of nonprofit organizations in Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino and Napa counties, only a handful focus specifically on the needs of Black residents.

As of July 2022, 2.1% of 482,650 residents in Sonoma County identify as Black with 2.6% of 134,300 residents in Napa County, 1.1% of 89,783 in Mendocino County and 2.1% of 68,191 in Lake County. While those percentages seem small, this group is an essential part of our community.

To follow is a list of local nonprofits working to uplift the Black community.

If any are missing from this list, please email: elissa.torres@pressdemocrat.com.

Sonoma County

100 Black Men of Sonoma County: The national organization’s goals are to provide services to the local Black community and the community at large. Over the past 30 years, the Sonoma County chapter has been committed to the development of Black youth, by providing and supporting the foundations that include: emphasize academic achievement, positive self-Identity, life skills, social and emotional wellness, moral character development, high degree of work ethic and lifelong learning. The local chapter was founded in 1991. 707-333-9191, pdne.ws/45sBttj

NAACP Santa Rosa: Platt Williams, Gilbert Gray and Alice Gray were among only a handful of Black people living in Sonoma County when they founded the Santa Rosa chapter in 1953. It was established with the vision to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or discrimination. Its mission is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination. 707-536-1047, naacpsantarosasonomaco.org

Sonoma County Black Coalition: The coalition is a Black-led organization that provides a safe, supportive community space, which centers on Black experience in Sonoma County. The organization is dedicated to the liberation and self-determination of all Black people throughout the African diaspora. It promotes and facilitates the radical transformation of Black life while prioritizing Black joy. The organization also seeks to promote cultural pride, scholarship, education, foster leadership and cultivate community among Black youth, Black elders and other allies. scblackcoalition.com

Sonoma County Black Forum: The forum aims to help shape intellectual discourse and dialogue around the Black experience. Its goal is to support local youth and the community by supporting education, access to arts, culture and technology, and foster agency within Sonoma County and the Bay Area. 707-343-8734, sonomacountyblackforum.com

Petaluma Blacks for Community Development: The nonprofit organization shares Black history and culture with the community. It hosts a free annual Black History program, Black History exhibit and other events. The organization was founded in 1977 by Petaluma resident Gloria Robinson. 707-762-7744. pbcd4us.com

Mendocino County

Mendocino Chapter of Black Lives Matter: The organization focuses on the health of the Mendocino County region, community awareness and social justice. pdne.ws/3IHVWRj