A recent $2 million grant from a billionaire philanthropist is a boon for a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit that has worked with marginalized groups in the North Bay for more than a decade.

The North Bay Organizing Project — a grassroots organization comprised of 20 faith, environmental, labor, student and community-based organizations in Sonoma County — was one of 361 organizations to receive funds from MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving.

Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, donated $640 million after an open call last year to community groups to “share the impact they have had on the abilities of individuals and families in their communities to achieve substantive improvement in their well-being.”

Since 2010, the nonprofit has sought to elevate the voices of locals in areas connected to immigration reform, housing and tenant protections, Latinx students and more, according to their website.

The organization dispersed $5 million in emergency rental assistance during the pandemic, and advocated for free public transit, anti-eviction policies for tenants across the county and police accountability policies, among others.

It also helped establish Undocufund, a mutual aid project for Sonoma County’s undocumented community members, during the 2017 Tubbs Fire alongside Centro Laboral de Graton — Graton Day Labor Center — and North Bay Jobs with Justice.

“(This award) will ensure our community leaders can strengthen their initiatives and that we train more individuals to harness people power in our communities to effect change,” said Erin Chmielewski, president of North Bay Organizing Project, in a news release.

“Being selected speaks to the passion of our leaders and the sparks of individuals brought together that create a collective energy for change. We are brighter and stronger when we work together.”

More recently the organization has helped bolster protections for residents of area mobile home parks that have threatened hefty rent increases, closures and possible evictions.

They spoke out against school resource officers in Santa Rosa schools and called for justice for the death of David Pelaez-Chavez by Sheriff’s deputies.

The funds will help the grassroots organization prepare for the next five years, according to the release.

“We have a brief moment of relief,” Belén Lopez-Grady, executive director of North Bay Organizing Project, said in the release. “But I won’t mince words. This is Amazon money that we are investing directly back into our community to change those structures that keep folks poor and our communities under a constant threat of climate change disasters.

“I hope this signals to local funders that we’ve been assessed nationally by our peers as a disciplined and effective institution providing the most comprehensive community organizing infrastructure from Sonoma County (California) to Portland (Oregon).”

This effort will continue longstanding community work.

