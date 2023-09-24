North Bay rain totals lowered slightly as storm nears region

The North Bay will wake up to steady rainfall Monday — the result of an anticipated storm, described as an atmospheric river sans the tropical moisture, that forecasters expected to begin falling in the region Sunday night.

The National Weather Service predicts the showers will continue through the day on Monday well into the evening.

Despite this, meteorologists downgraded their earlier North Bay rainfall estimates Sunday, hours before the anticipated storm was expected to reach the region.

They had initially predicted as much as an inch of precipitation in northern parts of Sonoma County, but by midday Sunday they had reduced the anticipated amount to as much as a ¼ inch in the valleys.

A cold front, emanating from the storm off the coast of the Pacific Northwest, was steadily moving into the region Sunday, according to the National Weather Service meteorologist Rick Canepa, with the Monterey office.

By early Monday, he said, the drizzle is expected to stabilize and carry on through the evening.

Higher elevations could see ½ an inch to ¾ of an inch of rainfall. Coastal areas will likely get the most rain and totals will taper slightly farther inland, nearer Napa County, Canepa said.

The first rain event this season is coming to the North Bay tomorrow... Up to .25" of rain are expected in the valleys, with isolated spots in the higher elevations reaching .50-.75". Drizzle extends south into the Bay Area with totals of a few hundredths of an inch. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/SggZOFNNaA — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 24, 2023

Meteorologists do not expect any resulting hazards from the storm, outside of slightly wet roads.

“It’s entirely welcome,” Canepa said of the storm, explaining that this “anomaly” comes at an opportune moment and will help vegetation stay wet before offshore, dry winds tend to pick up.

The rains, which are happening in the third driest month of the year, were not initially anticipated by many weather or fire officials.

Here's a look at our wonderful atmosphere thanks to satellite imagery. Storm system strengthening with rain Pacific Northwest & northwest California. By Monday morning light rain reaches the North Bay, SF Peninsula, East Bay, otherwise steadily dissipating to the south. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/BEHOxh26hC — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 24, 2023

As a result, a 150-acre prescribed burn at Hillside Ranch on Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road, halfway between Lake Sonoma and the coast, was moved up to Sunday afternoon in order to coincide with the approaching storm.

The rain is expected to help reduce the smoke’s impact and extinguish the flames, according to a news release from the Northern Sonoma County Fire District.

The approaching storm’s cold front has also assisted in pushing out the smoke from wildfires burning in Oregon and other parts of Northern California that had, for about three days last week, worsened the local air quality levels.

As of Sunday afternoon, most areas in Sonoma County had air quality indexes of 50 or less, which is considered “good.”

Monday will start out cloudy, with drizzle, with a high of 69 degrees, according to the weather service. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s into the night, as the rain continues.

The sun returns by Tuesday when the high will reach 75 degrees, according to the weather service. Tuesday night, the skies will clear and the cold will set in with a low of 52. Daytime temperatures will continue to climb over the next two days, reaching 80 degrees by Thursday.

The lows for Wednesday and Thursday will bottom out in the lower 50s.

