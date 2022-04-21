Sonoma County storm to bring hail, thunder and more rain. Here’s how much
Daybreak came with a lull in the rain on Thursday after a stormy night in Sonoma County, but another soaking was on the way, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain was expected to return Thursday afternoon, along with possible thunderstorms and hail across the Bay Area, meteorologists said.
Another tenth- to quarter-inch of rain, on average, was predicted across the North Bay over the next 24 hours, the weather service said Thursday morning.
Santa Rosa Fire Department officials took to social media to advise people to use caution during the rain on Thursday.
People should expect wet roads and allow extra time to travel in the event hail develops, fire officials said.
The rain could cause flooding in urban areas and along streams, especially around blocked drains and culverts, according to fire officials.
The storm was expected to clear out by midday on Friday, ushering in dry conditions for the foreseeable future. High temperatures in the low 60s were expected on Friday and highs in the 70s were anticipated over the weekend.
“The weekend’s going to be much different,” said Jeff Lorber, a weather service meteorologist. “We’re going to see warming Saturday and Sunday.”
There’s no indication rain will return next week.
“Around the Bay Area, it’s not looking too hopeful,” Lorber said.
Along the Bay Area coast, a large west-northwest swell was set to build on Thursday and peak Friday morning with waves as high as 15 feet along the Sonoma Coast, according to Surfline. The swell prompted the weather service to issue a warning that sneaker waves could be present through Saturday morning.
The rain so far this week has soaked vegetation and tamped down the possibility of wildfires starting and spreading, according to the weather service.
Here is a sample of 24-hour rain totals in Sonoma County on Thursday morning:
- Occidental: 0.86 inches
- Cazadero: 0.82 inches
- Windsor: 0.63 inches
- Sebastopol: 0.52 inches
- Santa Rosa: 0.44 inches
- Healdsburg: 0.42 inches
- Cloverdale: 0.3 inches
- Rohnert Park: 0.27 inches
- Petaluma: 0.15
