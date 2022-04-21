Sonoma County storm to bring hail, thunder and more rain. Here’s how much

Daybreak came with a lull in the rain on Thursday after a stormy night in Sonoma County, but another soaking was on the way, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain was expected to return Thursday afternoon, along with possible thunderstorms and hail across the Bay Area, meteorologists said.

Hi-res convective model data continues to point to an early afternoon arrival of the next round of showers (& potential

thunderstorms).



Isolated showers may arrive as early as 11am, but for most, the likely arrival will be by 1-3pm. (Img shows 1pm fcst)https://t.co/RODTDgfS8K pic.twitter.com/QallyqH1vu — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 21, 2022

Another tenth- to quarter-inch of rain, on average, was predicted across the North Bay over the next 24 hours, the weather service said Thursday morning.

Santa Rosa Fire Department officials took to social media to advise people to use caution during the rain on Thursday.

People should expect wet roads and allow extra time to travel in the event hail develops, fire officials said.

The rain could cause flooding in urban areas and along streams, especially around blocked drains and culverts, according to fire officials.

[Español abajo] *Potential for Severe Weather Thursday* - Rain will develop in the North Bay by this afternoon. -... Posted by City of Santa Rosa Fire Department on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

The storm was expected to clear out by midday on Friday, ushering in dry conditions for the foreseeable future. High temperatures in the low 60s were expected on Friday and highs in the 70s were anticipated over the weekend.

“The weekend’s going to be much different,” said Jeff Lorber, a weather service meteorologist. “We’re going to see warming Saturday and Sunday.”

There’s no indication rain will return next week.

“Around the Bay Area, it’s not looking too hopeful,” Lorber said.

Along the Bay Area coast, a large west-northwest swell was set to build on Thursday and peak Friday morning with waves as high as 15 feet along the Sonoma Coast, according to Surfline. The swell prompted the weather service to issue a warning that sneaker waves could be present through Saturday morning.

The rain so far this week has soaked vegetation and tamped down the possibility of wildfires starting and spreading, according to the weather service.

Yep the rain helped. This chart shows a proxy for fire danger over the North Bay. Note the blue line (2022) was at record high levels in early April and has now fallen off a cliff with more rain expected today. #DeepThoughts pic.twitter.com/sTnjWiEbbV — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 21, 2022

Here is a sample of 24-hour rain totals in Sonoma County on Thursday morning:

Occidental: 0.86 inches

Cazadero: 0.82 inches

Windsor: 0.63 inches

Sebastopol: 0.52 inches

Santa Rosa: 0.44 inches

Healdsburg: 0.42 inches

Cloverdale: 0.3 inches

Rohnert Park: 0.27 inches

Petaluma: 0.15

630am update --



Several locations across the region managed to exceed 1/2" of rainfall so far (see below).



Expect a break in the rain through morning with only a few hit or miss showers.



Rain returns by the early afternoon & will persist this eve and into tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/JehoCkwEMI — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 21, 2022

