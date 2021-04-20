North Bay residents, officials react to Derek Chauvin conviction in George Floyd murder

The conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer in the killing of George Floyd elicited a collective sigh of relief Tuesday from a wide range of Sonoma County residents, including public officials and activists who said it was a just outcome and a step toward stronger police accountability, but also a bitter reminder of the difficult work that lies ahead for the community and the nation.

“I feel like this is the start of a new era, where maybe we have a new look at policing and police being held accountable for the things that they do,” said Delashay Carmona-Benson, the Santa Rosa Junior College student body president and co-president of the school’s Black Student Union. “But I still think we have a long way to go.”

The verdict, handed down against former officer Derek Chauvin by a 12-person jury Tuesday afternoon, followed a summer of nationwide protests over the police killings of Black men, women and youth — a movement reignited by Floyd’s death at the hands of officers in May.

The Chauvin trial underscored the deep-rooted systemic failures within the criminal justice system that led to Floyd’s death in the first place, said several Black community leaders in Sonoma County. The shortcomings have allowed officers charged in other police brutality cases to walk away without consequence, they noted.

“While we may feel some relief over this verdict, it does not heal decades of violence and trauma inflicted by law enforcement on Black people nationwide,” D’mitra Smith, former chair of the Sonoma County Commission of Human Rights, said in a statement.

“The murder verdict simply stated the obvious. The fact that George Floyd's right to breathe was a debatable issue during this trial is shameful,” she said.

Others saw the guilty verdict as a step toward greater accountability and a recognition of the known flaws within law enforcement.

“I felt hope,” Rohnert Park Vice Mayor Jackie Elward said about watching the judge read the jury’s decision. “I couldn’t contain my tears because America has come together as one for this trial and shown our children of color that they do matter.”

Elward, who raised her voice in local protests last summer, became in November the first Black woman elected to a Rohnert Park council seat. Tuesday’s verdict was especially powerful for her as the mother of a 14-year-old son. She said she fears for him whenever she hears the news of a Black man killed at the hands of police.

She hoped the verdict would be a positive sign for law enforcement agencies, as it shows “the bad apples will be put aside,” she said.

The outpouring of emotion over Tuesday’s verdict materialized hours later in an evening demonstration on the grounds of Santa Rosa Junior College.

The mood was light as about 50 people gathered for what was dubbed A Community Healing rally sponsored by the Santa Rosa-based group Love and Light. A volunteer named Thor waved a huge black and fluorescent green “Black Lives Matter” flag as honking motorists drove by on Mendocino Avenue. The mostly young crowd settled onto blankets, some with small children or dogs, as the sun began to fade.

“I was very happy when I heard the verdict — I felt like everything I was doing mattered,” said Caitie Ferro, 25.

But the tone turned bittersweet as speakers and the crowd acknowledged that it was just one step toward broader change.

“This is not justice, this is accountability,” said Chantavy Tornado, executive director of Love and Light. “I was happy for about five seconds,” she said later. “Because I knew it didn’t change much.”

It was an echo of the forceful calls for reform made on the nation’s streets last summer, including protests in Sonoma County that called for greater transparency and accountability from local law enforcement agencies.

Steam from those protests helped fuel the passage of Measure P, a countywide ordinance that boosted the authority and budget of Sonoma County’s law enforcement watchdog’s office.

The measure sailed to approval with backing from nearly two-thirds of the county’s voters, signaling to elected officials — including Sheriff Mark Essick, a staunch critic of the measure — that wide, sustained support existed for criminal justice oversight within their own backyard.

Tuesday’s verdict and local reaction to it was a continuation of those discussions about structural changes in policing, said several local law enforcement leaders.

“This is just one more piece of the police reform movement, calls for greater accountability, and we have to lead that,” Essick said in an interview. “We can’t be bystanders in that regard.”