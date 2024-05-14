Junior athletes with the North Bay Rowing Club were among the best at their regional championships earlier this month, qualifying to compete at the national event in June.

The team, which featured 30 athletes ages 13-16, competed in 21 events at the 2024 USRowing Southwest Youth Championships, which took place May 3-5 in Gold River, California.

There, NBRC members earned three gold medals and two bronze medals in five boat events in the Grand Final round.

“Our dedicated athletes are great teammates that push themselves and each other to accomplish great goals,” said head coach Pam Hughes. “Their success against bigger competitors with greater resources continues the story of the strength of underdogs.”

Now 14 athletes will compete at the Youth National Championships from June 6-9 in Sarasota, Florida.

The athletes heading to the national competition include Cody Davis, Lucy Harstad, Casey Pasdach, Marie Weilbacher, Isabel Bartling, Mae Stearns, Owen Washburn, Miles Carney, Garrett Gerhke, Parker Lim, Lucy Campbell, Maisie Rasmussen, Marley DeFord and Olivia Ru.

The North Bay Rowing Club was founded in 1984 by Greg Sabourin and was built around open-water rowing, according to the club’s website. It offers a variety of activities and programs for both youth and adults, including its competitive high school rowing team and a non-competitive team for junior high school athletes. The competitive high school team practices on the Petaluma River five days per week.

Funding needed An online fundraiser has been set up to help pay for the North Bay Rowing Club’s transportation, lodging and food costs when traveling to Florida in June. To donate, people can go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-north-bay-rowing-clubs-juniors-nationals-journey. As of Monday afternoon, the fund has raised nearly $1,000 of its $5,000 goal.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.