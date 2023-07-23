North Bay residents can finally rest this week as weather conditions, specifically temperature highs, return to near-normal summer levels following two weekend heat events, where temperatures reached well into the 100s.

Highs began cooling off Sunday after Saturday’s peaks ― temps hit 105 in Cloverdale and 91 in Napa ― and are expected to drop down into the upper 80s and low 90s Monday into Tuesday, National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Miller said.

Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday, he added.

Planning to get outside today? We are trending cooler today, but it will still be warm to hot in the inland valleys and higher elevations. At 7 am, we are already seeing mid 70s to mid 80s in the higher elevations. # CAwx pic.twitter.com/bQUdbZwb8h — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 23, 2023

Temperatures along the coast are expected to remain around the 60s and 70s.

“As we get through the week, temperatures are going to be closer and closer to really what the seasonal averages for this time of year would be, if not a couple of degrees cooler than that,” Miller said, adding that this return to normalcy will carry on through the weekend.

“It’ll be some welcome relief,” he added.

Overall, meteorologists are anticipating this week’s weather will be much quieter and hold fewer surprises, watches or warnings then in previous weeks.

“There's really not much I can say about this week … It's kind of average,” Miller said. “Not super hot, not super cold.”

The ocean marine layer, which provides overnight cloud coverage for inland parts of the region, will “ebb and flow through the week,” Miller said.

In addition, onshore winds will bring in some moisture from the coast and make afternoons breezy, but should not approach wind speeds that would trigger fire-related alerts from the weather service.

While potential fire hazards are not predicted, residents are still advised to be cautious, especially in the hills where relative humidity levels could drop below 30%, which is enough to encourage vegetation fires.

“It is dry and fire starts can happen,” Miller added. “Thankfully, we don't really have the combination of the strong winds and the low humidity that allows for a rapid fire spread.”

