Temperatures in the interior North Bay are expected to blast off into the 90s Wednesday and plunge back down to the 60s by the weekend, National Weather Service officials predicted Tuesday.

Places such as Santa Rosa, Sebastopol and Petaluma will see temperatures Wednesday in the upper 80s. Further north, areas such as the Sonoma County airport and Cloverdale will reach the 90s Wednesday, as will Sonoma Valley.

The summer-like weather is due to a high pressure system “strengthening” over the Great Basin, said weather service meteorologist Roger Gass.

But as the weekend comes closer, that pressure system will weaken and head south as it is replaced by a trough of low pressure, bringing colder and blustery weather to the North Bay, Gass said.

Temperatures across the region will have daytime highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

There’s also a 15% chance for light rain in the North Bay as the cold front passes through Saturday, Gass said.

After midweek heat (mid 80s to low 90s) across the interior, be on the lookout for rain this weekend. There's roughly a 20-30% chance we'll see a few hundredths of rain this weekend for much of the #BayArea and #CentralCA. #cawx pic.twitter.com/egoLmGl8qR — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 18, 2022

“It’s going to feel like fall, that’s for sure,” he said.

The weather service has not issued any advisories as experts don’t expect any hazardous weather.

Though heat spikes in late October normally raise a red flag amid fire season, Brian Cyr, battalion chief for the Sonoma Valley Fire Department, said Wednesday’s temperatures shouldn’t yield much cause for concern.

Cyr said the heat will cause some dryness, which is something to be aware of, but the lack of wind means there’s less danger of fire spread.

Gass said people should expect “just a bit of a roller coaster ride as far as temperatures go this week.”

Sonoma Index-Tribune Staff Writer Rebecca Wolff contributed to this story.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.