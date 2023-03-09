A mudslide, downed trees, road closures: Latest atmospheric river reaches Sonoma County

Steady rain began falling Thursday afternoon in the North Bay, bringing with it scattered thunderstorms that were expected to continue into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The ongoing downpour caused a number of road closures and flooding across parts of Sonoma County during the evening drive home. And, was the cause of a mudslide that blocked traffic along Green Hill Road between Graton and Occidental roads near Sturgeon’s Mill, according to Redcom, the county’s emergency dispatch center.

And all at once, boom. Heavy precip causing all kinds of problems in Sonoma County, this slide is at Green Hill Rd. Near Occidental. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/ekBKFPUhhc — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) March 10, 2023

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., debris blocked both lanes of Green Hill Road, but at least one lane had been reopened by 5 p.m., a dispatcher said, adding no injuries were reported.

In Rohnert Park, shortly after 5:30 p.m., city workers closed off a portion of Rohnert Park Expressway near Stony Point Road due to flooding.

And, just before 5:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol traffic website, there were reports of a downed tree blocking the westbound lanes of Highway 116, just west of Mirabel Road.

At about that same time, authorities received reports of hydroplaning cars along Hall Road near Park Royal Avenue in northwest Santa Rosa. According to the CHP website, there was 6 inches of water in the roadway.

Meteorologists predict some areas of the North Bay could see up to 8 inches of rain through Friday night, depending on the terrain and where thunderstorms hit.

Santa Rosa is expected to get about 2 to 3 inches of rainfall.

The warm atmospheric river started moving through the area in the early afternoon. It is expected to flow south and eventually clear San Francisco around 10 p.m., said Evan LaGuardia, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Widespread rain, strong winds, and potential thunderstorms arrive this afternoon. Taking a look at potential rainfall totals through Friday night, the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Santa Lucia Range will see the most rain from this system. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5qPXdt18VB — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 9, 2023

Atmospheric rivers, long and narrow bands of moisture in the atmosphere, transport water vapor and warm air from the tropics, according to the weather service. Typically they extend for thousands of miles and dump rain and snow when they make landfall.

By Thursday evening, the storm was expected to drop light to moderate rain in Sonoma County. It would get gradually heavier into the night, with a 30% chance of thunderstorms.

During the thunderstorms, rain rates could reach up to 2 inches per hour, LaGuardia said.

The weather service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area and Central Coast through 10 a.m. Sunday, and a wind advisory will be in effect until 4 p.m. Friday.

Strong southerly winds of 35 to 39 mph are expected at elevations below 900 feet with gusts of 47 to 57 mph possible, according to the weather service.

According to a graph released by the California Nevada River Forecast Center, operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Russian River was forecast Thursday afternoon to reach up to a foot above the flood stage of 15 feet in Hopland around 8 a.m. Friday.

In Guerneville, the river was forecast to crest Friday evening a little over a foot above the 32-foot flood stage before receding Saturday morning. There is significant margin of error in the forecasts.

The consistent rainfall and heavier storms will slow about 11 a.m. Friday, though rainfall could continue Friday night into Saturday.

Because of the warmth of the storm, which originates in the Hawaiian islands, there will most likely not be snow outside of points around 8,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Staff Writer Jeremy Hay contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.