The National Weather Service is expecting moderate rainfall throughout the next week starting Sunday evening.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdock said drizzly, showery conditions could start either Sunday evening or Monday morning with the main rain producer starting Monday morning and lasting throughout the day.

Murdock said the storm will then become disorganized with moderate rain chances throughout the rest of the week until Thursday.

“The main rain band that comes in Monday morning will probably be some of the highest rates we see and even the hourly rainfall amounts aren’t looking too high,” he said. “(Rainfall) will probably be an inch over three hours ... then afterwords when we head into Tuesday, we do have individual chances for storms but otherwise pretty light to moderate rain midweek.”

Murdock said some flooding is to be expected in areas that typically see flooding, such as low-lying streets. But widespread flooding like what the North Bay experienced earlier this year is not expected with this system.

“Some of our soils are still a bit on the dry side so they’ll be able to absorb more rain,” he said. “River systems aren’t at capacity yet so those can also handle a good amount of rainfall.”

No major changes to the forecast overnight. Here's the latest look at different scenarios for rainfall totals across the region from Sunday through Thursday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/MT3IYM9Ivh — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 16, 2023

Murdock said overall temperatures won’t see much variation with highs reaching the lower 60s and lows sitting in the lower 50s for much of the North Bay.

Overnight lows will eventually fall back into the lower 40s with some areas reaching the 30s as well.

