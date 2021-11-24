North Bay under frost advisory through Wednesday morning
The North Bay region is under a frost advisory issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday evening.
The advisory, which includes the cities of Santa Rosa, Napa, San Rafael, Petaluma, Novato, and Rohnert Park will be in effect from 3 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to meteorologists in the Bay Area.
Overnight lows in parts of the interior valleys are expected to drop into the low to mid-30s with frost expected.
Those with outdoor vegetation are advised to cover the plants, as the cold spell could negatively affect them, as well as animals that are “sensitive” to the cold, according to the NWS.
