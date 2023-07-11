Expect a bit of déjà vu this weekend as you rush to turn on the air conditioning.

Forecasters are predicting triple-digit temperatures in Sonoma County and the rest of the North Bay, much like the conditions that dropped by for the weekend earlier this month.

Temperatures should begin rising Friday, when they’re expected to top out just shy of 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

By Saturday and Sunday, though, the highs are expected to peak at 100 or 101 degrees.

“It’s definitely going to be a hot weekend. My guess is there’s going to be a lot of people heading to the coast,” Brooke Bingaman, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Bay Area office, said Monday.

Temperatures should rebound Monday, though they’ll still remain in the 90s.

Conditions will be above normal for July, when temperatures usually reach about 82 degrees, Bingaman added. Even so, she said, there won’t be any records set.

Santa Rosa’s record for July 15 of 107 degrees, for example, was set in 1972.

This weekend’s temperatures should be on par with conditions from earlier this month when the region hit 101 degrees on July 1 and 98 degrees on July 2.

Heat levels may be higher to the north and east, including in Cloverdale, Ukiah and Clearlake where temperatures could surpass 105 degrees, meteorologists said.

The majority of the Bay Area is under an excessive heat watch through Sunday.

“We’re keeping a watch on it and that’s what the public should be doing, too,” Bingaman said.

Forecasters advise Sonoma County residents to be mindful about leaving children or pets unattended in vehicles, limiting outdoor activities and staying hydrated.

