Northern California gets light rain and snow

SACRAMENTO — A weak storm system moved through Northern California on Tuesday and a stronger system was expected in the drought-stricken state during the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Meteorologists reported that Sierra Nevada elevations above 6,000 feet (1,829 meters) received 1-3 inches (2.5-7.6 centimeters) of snow, and chains were required on Interstate 80 through the morning.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said rain unexpectedly turned to snow.

“Happy to have any precipitation at this point, though!” the lab tweeted.

A new 2" of snow after rain overnight expectedly switched to #snow. The snowpack is very wet and slushy underfoot.



More snow is expected this morning and rain may make another appearance once it warms up. Happy to have any precipitation at this point, though!#CAwx #CAwater pic.twitter.com/2OLkX2B3Pd — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) March 15, 2022

Light rain fell in the San Francisco Bay Area and downtown Sacramento snapped a 66-day span without precipitation.

“Drought buster? Hardly, but we did finally snap the longest dry streak in winter at downtown Sacramento this past hour," the weather service said.

Forecasters said a colder storm system will move in to Northern California on Saturday, with snow levels dropping as low as 3,000 feet (914 meters). Resort levels could get 6 inches (15 centimeters) to 12 inches (30 centimeters).

“It's not a big system but it's looking like it will will at least bring some rain to region,” the weather service said.

Southern California will see only a chance of rain from the weekend system.