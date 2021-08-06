Northern California wildfire smoke brings hazy skies to Sonoma County

Hazy skies descended onto Sonoma County Friday as smoke from wildfires further north in the state began to settle in over the North Bay valleys.

Friday is likely to be the haziest day of the summer yet for much of the North Bay and carry the thickest concentration of smoke of the next three days, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.

Shifting winds beginning on Sunday should begin to improve air quality, according to meteorologist Jeff Lorber.

“Based on smoke models it looks like the biggest concentration is going to be today,“ he said.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District predicted Friday’s air quality for the North Bay to be toward the upper end of the moderate at 84 PM, a measurement of fine particulate matter in the air. The district considers air quality to be unhealthy for sensitive groups when the PM is between 101 and 150.

Large fires in Trinity, Siskiyou and Plumas counties have been sending off smoke plumes that for days have been blowing mostly to the east and north, causing hazy skies in other states. A shift in wind brought the smoke to the North Bay.

