The storm system that wreaked havoc across Sonoma County this week is on its way out but two more storm systems are still making their way to the area, forecasters said Thursday.

The first storm is expected to hit Sonoma County Friday evening, bringing up to 3¼ inches of rain through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Higher elevations could get up to 6½ inches of rain.

And not long after that wraps up, another system will arrive and may bring up to 4 inches of precipitation to lower elevations through Tuesday morning with up to 8 inches in the mountains.

“It’s a lot of rain,” said Warren Blier, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office in Monterey.

According to the National Weather Service, flooding is possible throughout the weekend and into early next week.

Gusty wind will mostly develop Saturday and Monday and could reach 60 mph each day.

Conditions should ease up Wednesday, when up to an inch of rain may fall across Sonoma County. Higher elevations may get up to 2 inches.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to have the worst weather conditions and people should prepare for rough conditions.

Rain will increase the threat of flooding, rock slides, road closures and displacements, according to the National Weather Service.

Due to the wind, area residents should be cognizant of falling debris, downed trees and power lines. There also may be power outages, road blockage and debris blocking waterways.

The following bodies of water are also at risk of flooding next week:

Russian River near Guerneville and Geyserville;

Mark West Creek near Mirabel Heights;

Maacama Creek near Kellogg;

Laguna de Santa Rosa at Stony Point Road near Cotati.

