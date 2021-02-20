Novato-area slough needs to better honor its namesake

There is no Pinkston Slough on the Petaluma River near the Sonoma-Marin county line. But there is a tidal channel, east of Highway 101, marked on the map as “Black John Slough.” The name refers to pioneer John Henry Pinkston, a man whose memory deserves more respect.

Pinkston was born in the West Indies around 1820 and became free when the British Empire abolished slavery in 1833. It is a mystery where he spent his teens and early 20s, but by 1844 he was living in what is now Marin County, likely at Olompali.

At the time, Olompali was a prominent village of people now called the Coast Miwok. Camilo Ynitia, Olompali’s hoipu (headman), had recently been granted land by Mexican governor Micheltorena in recognition of his friendship with the government. It turned out to be the only Mexican land grant successfully held by a Native American in California.

The years following Pinkston’s arrival were tumultuous. In 1846, Olompali saw a battle between the “Osos,” American settlers who staged the Bear Flag revolt, and Mexican soldiers. Two years later, at the end of the Mexican War, the U.S. and Mexico signed a treaty. Under its provisions, Ynitia was able to claim legal ownership of Rancho Olompali.

John Pinkston is remembered as a mediator between the Coast Miwok and Mexican and American settlers during that era. He was among the first people granted a business license by the newly founded County of Marin. One newspaper article refers to him as “John Henry Pinkston Esq.,” suggesting he was a recognized lawyer. Another source mentions he was known for “teaching white man’s law” and his legal advice likely contributed to Ynitia’s successful claim to the ranch.

Pinkston built his home just south of Olompali village on land Ynitia deeded to him. He married Ynitia’s adopted daughter, Mary, in 1866. Sadly, the two were married only a short time — she died the following year, he passed away in 1872.

Only meager details of Pinkston’s life have survived, but a few stories suggest the depth of his character. As told by Miwok elder Maria Copa: “Once two girls went to swim … one fellow followed them on horseback. He got one of the girls and was cutting her with a knife. … The other girl got away and went to Juan Negro (Pinkston). He rode into San Rafael and got help to rescue the girl. They did and she did not die.”

When Camilo Ynitia was murdered with an arrow in 1856, the people called upon Pinkston for help. He contacted the sheriff, and the murderer was caught. A more light-hearted moment was recorded in an 1864 article reporting a “Grand Jubilee” at Olompali which was “hugely enjoyed” by “our fellow citizens of African descent.” Pinkston presided over the festivities with his own “unique style.” All this suggests an outgoing, compassionate and generous man who others could depend on.

A petition is underway to request the U.S. Board of Geographic Names change Black John Slough to Pinkston Slough “to more appropriately honor this man’s memory and contributions to this community” and erase the practice “of tying one’s worth to the color of their skin.” (Google: “Black John Slough petition”)