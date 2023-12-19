Officials identified a Novato man killed Saturday in a head-on collision near Petaluma.

Lemuel Rodas Diaz, 53, was driving a Toyota pickup truck east on Roblar Road just before 5:15 p.m. when a driver in a westbound Volvo SUV crossed the double yellow lines and struck the front of the truck near Stony Point Road.

Rodas Diaz, who was identified Tuesday by the Sonoma County Coroner Unit, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Volvo’s driver, Linda Johnson, 74, had major but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. She was later flown to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, California Highway Patrol officer David deRutte said Tuesday.

Investigators suspected Johnson was intoxicated and arrested her on suspicion of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter. She was released to medical care because of the extent of her injuries, deRutte said.

CHP is still investigating the collision.

The family of Rodas Diaz began a GoFundMe to raise money to send his body back home to Guatemala. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser had garnered $1,740.

Another individual posted a YouTube video of Rodas Diaz to Facebook of him preaching at a Novato church named Iglesia de Dios Torre Fuerte, which loosely translates to Church of God Mighty Tower.

“un buen muchacho sirviendo a Dios q su alma descanse en paz,” the post read.

“A good young man serving God. May his soul rest in peace,” it reads in English.

Individuals commented on the video saying how strong in his Christian faith Rodas Diaz was sending “abrazos,” or hugs, to his family.

“Mis sinceras condolencias para toda la familia,” one person wrote. “Gracias a Dios que Lemuel siempre le sirvio Dios.”

In English, they said, “My sincere condolences to all of his family. Thanks be to God that Lemuel always served God.”

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X, formerly Twitter, @madi.smals.