Novato taps Petaluma native Jim Naugle to be new police chief

Jim Naugle, a 25-year law enforcement veteran who was born and raised in Petaluma, has been selected to be the next chief of the Novato Police Department, the city announced Monday.

“Chief Naugle began his career with the Novato Police Department in 1998, where he worked patrol and was a Defensive Tactics instructor, DARE instructor, and Special Response Team member,” the city said in a statement.

In 2001, Naugle joined the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, moving up the ranks from patrol deputy to captain to assistant sheriff in charge of the county office’s Law Enforcement Division.

In that time, according to the city statement, “Naugle’s service spanned nearly every aspect of policing from defensive tactics to internal affairs.” It added that he “approaches his work as a coach after decades spent coaching his teams at the Sheriff’s Office as well as kids on his sports teams.”

Naugle graduated from Petaluma High School before attending UC Davis, where he earned a B.S. in environmental biology and management, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was promoted to assistant sheriff in 2019.

He starts his new job on Monday, Oct. 23, at a salary of $212,882, the city said.

Naugle still lives in Petaluma with his wife Kim and four sons, where he continues to coach local sports and serves on the advisory board of the Salvation Army along with “many other volunteer endeavors in Sonoma County,” according to the city of Novato.

His “depth of knowledge, measured style and commitment to transparency will help ensure we maintain the high level of public safety standards that our community has come to expect,” said Novato City Manager Adam McGill in the statement.

Naugle, who will be Novato’s 13th chief of police, said in the statement that “I feel so fortunate to return to Novato after 22 years to lead the outstanding team of law enforcement professionals that make up our department.”

He added, “I want to reach further into the community to those who don’t think about the police department on a daily basis and ensure we’re meeting the expectations of all our community members.”

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.