November getting off to a wet start in Sonoma County

A dry Tuesday was expected after showers developed early Monday in Sonoma County and lasted well into the evening.

By 6:30 p.m. Monday, Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport recorded two thirds of an inch of rain, while Santa Rosa had received as much as half an inch of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

Higher elevations along the coast had up to 1.83 inches of rain.

Meteorologists predict North Bay residents will get a break from the showers on Tuesday after enduring nearly two full weeks of wet conditions. But, they should enjoy the respite while they can, as more rain is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The storm door, as we refer to it, is staying open,” said Matt Mehle, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Forecasters had predicted between 1 and 2 inches of rain by the end of Monday in the North Bay hills. Lower elevations were expected to see between 0.25 and 0.75 inch, said weather service meteorologist Sean Miller.

Flooding and landslides are not anticipated this week for the North Bay, which was expected to see the highest precipitation totals in the Bay Area from Monday’s rainfall.

The South Bay was expected to get 0.25 to 0.75 inch in the wettest spots on Monday, but the final total came in closer to less than 0.10 of an inch in San Jose.

Wednesday’s rainfall should be comparable to what fell on Monday.

That weather system “looks to be fairly similar to this one: fairly quick with light rainfall amounts and then it’ll be out of here,” Miller said.

Meteorologists are not anticipating more rain this week after Thursday, he added.

The early November precipitation comes just one week after an historic October storm walloped the Bay Area.

On Oct. 24, the most intense day of the storm, central Santa Rosa saw 7.83 inches of rain, which shattered the city’s all-time record for the most rainfall in a single day.

Throughout October, Santa Rosa recorded 10.67 inches of rain, or 647% of the normal monthly amount of 1.65 inches, the weather service said Monday.

Track the wet weather using the real-time radar map below:

