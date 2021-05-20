Nurses file unfair labor practices complaint against Petaluma Valley Hospital

Nurses at Petaluma Valley Hospital on Wednesday filed an unfair labor practices complaint against hospital leadership, marking an escalation in a simmering feud between the two sides just weeks after tense, protracted negotiations ended with a multi-year agreement.

The complaint, filed with the Federal Labor Relations Authority, accuses the hospital of breaching the contract the groups signed in late March by instituting new dialysis procedures without consulting the nurses union.

“We’re saying that they’re not following the contract because they’re making a significant change to our work environment that violates numerous articles in this new contract,” said Jim Goerlich, president of the Petaluma Nurse Staff Partnership, which represents 130 nurses at Petaluma Valley Hospital.

Under new processes rolled out last weekend at Providence-owned Petaluma Valley and Santa Rosa Memorial hospitals, floor nurses for the first time have a role in dialysis care traditionally administered by certified dialysis nurses from third-party contractors, raising concerns among nursing staff who have far less training in the specialized procedure.

Petaluma nurses filed a formal grievance with their hospital last Wednesday, and the two sides were set to meet Thursday to settle concerns related to the shift. But Goerlich said the hospital’s decision to move forward with the change despite staff objections forced the union to escalate its complaint to the federal level.

“We want dialysis to be done safely – for the nurse and the patient. Right now, the immediate goal is for them to stop moving in this direction,” Goerlich said last week.

Hospital officials say the new procedures are no less safe than what was in place previously, and they contend the policy change is within the bounds of the four-year contract it signed with the Petaluma Nurse Staff Partnership in late March.

“The union contract permits the hospital to make changes to clinical practices, which hospitals do regularly to ensure patient safety and high-quality care,” said Steven Buck, executive director for communication in Northern California for Providence, which bought Petaluma Valley Hospital late last year. “The practice we are implementing is common in healthcare and very safe.”

Providence previously contracted with Fresenius Medical Care, an international kidney dialysis services company based in Germany with three locations in Sonoma County, including one in Petaluma.

The company primarily treats end-stage renal disease, requiring dialysis treatments three times per week. At Petaluma Valley Hospital, the company treated up to eight patients per month, hospital leadership told nurses, with each patient assigned a certified dialysis nurse – a designation requiring 2,000 hours of training.

With Providence’s shift May 15 to Tennessee-based Sanderling Renal Services, dialysis patients are now paired with certified dialysis technicians. Those staffers must possess a high school diploma, but need only 190 hours of training and aren’t required to be registered nurses. Instead, they’re paired with a remote nurse from Sanderling. And hospital nurses, after reviewing a 45-minute training video, are being asked to assist with some hands-on procedures, according to hospital and union officials.

Buck declined to answer whether the shift to Sanderling represented a cost savings for Providence.

But Goerlich called the switch a cost-cutting measure that could put nurses’ licenses on the line and patient safety in jeopardy.

“Whenever you as the nurse are giving a medication, you’re following the order of a doctor, but you still have a legal obligation to understand what that med’s use is for, and have a full understanding of why you’re giving it,” Goerlich said. “We’re not all trained in dialysis; it is a specialty. What the hospital is asking us to do is take a 45-minute computer course…it’s just so dangerous. It goes against everything we were taught in school.”

The latest tension between nurses and the hospital comes just six weeks after the two sides agreed to a four-year contract, which included raises for the entire nursing staff.

The bitter, three-year contract fight featured demonstrations and required federal mediation to help the groups reach consensus.

Nurses in Santa Rosa have taken a different approach.

Peter Brackner, president of the Staff Nurses Association at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, said the Santa Rosa nurses union has not filed a formal grievance or complaint, but has documented its objection to the new process.

“We found it just as concerning as (the Petaluma Union) did,” Brackner said, adding that Santa Rosa nurses also weren’t consulted about the change. “At this point we are poised, if needed, to file a grievance.”

Nevertheless, Brackner said the legal advice his group has received encouraged the union to give the new procedure some time and poll nurses before making a decision about next steps.

Santa Rosa Memorial and Petaluma Valley hospitals represent the fifth and sixth hospitals in California to contract with Sanderling, and Santa Rosa represents the first large trauma center to partner with the company, Brackner said.

At Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, about eight patients per day undergo dialysis procedures, and nurses there also have concerns about training.

“Our biggest complaint is the 45-minute training for nurses at the hospital – that is totally inadequate,” Brackner said. “We have a lot of concerns still, and education is one of them.”

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.