An Oakland man was hospitalized and later arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after crashing his vehicle in east Petaluma Thursday night, according to authorities.

Around 10:24 p.m., an officer was driving near East Washington Street and Ely Boulevard South when he came across a black Mazda on its side, the Petaluma Police Department said in a Nixle alert.

The officer tried to remove the driver and sole occupant of the car, Htein Win, 41, but the vehicle was too damaged, according to police.

Petaluma firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to pry open the vehicle and remove Win, who was exhibiting signs of alcohol intoxication, police said.

Authorities also found seven empty Hennessy cognac bottles and four full bottles in the car, according to police.

Paramedics took Win to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. He was later arrested in suspicion of felony DUI, driving with a suspended license tied to a previous DUI and violation of felony probation.

No other people were injured and no other vehicles were involved, though the Mazda destroyed several trees and a city sign, police said.

