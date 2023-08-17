Officer makes DUI arrest near Petaluma High School

Petaluma police are providing extra traffic patrols around local schools this week as part of the department’s Safe Routes to School program – and on the first day of school, they arrested a woman driving by Petaluma High School with an alleged blood alcohol content of more than four times the legal limit.

The Aug. 16 arrest came after an officer noticed the driver “speeding in front of the high school” at around 2:21 p.m. – just four minutes before class let out for the day – and made a traffic stop, police said in a news alert.

The driver, police said, “displayed symptoms of intoxication,” and the officer determined that she was driving “with a blood alcohol content of more than four times the legal limit of .08%.”

Police arrested Catherine England, 43, of Petaluma and transported her to Sonoma County jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

“Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 to $20,000 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license,” police said.

Anyone witnessing a suspected DUI driver is encouraged to call 911.