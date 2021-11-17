Officials continue investigation into what caused Petaluma boat fire

Officials continue to investigate after a fire broke out on a boat docked along the Petaluma River last weekend, but police are not investigating the incident as arson.

Crews with the Petaluma Fire Department were called to the blaze about 4 a.m. Saturday near the River Front Cafe in the city’s downtown Turning Basin. Interim Assistant Fire Chief Chad Costa said the fire was put out in about 30 minutes, and two people on the boat escaped uninjured.

“All of the fire was on the deck of the boat or above, so there was no fire down below where you would see the engine compartments or the fuel,” Costa said in a phone interview Monday. “There was no damage to the boat in that area.”

The cause of the fire, which caused an estimated $500,000 in damage, was unknown as of Wednesday morning, and an investigation remained underway. But Costa said police “are not investigating it as arson at this point.”

In the immediate aftermath of the fire, the boat, water-logged from firefighters’ efforts to combat the blaze, sat lower in the river and was potentially at risk of sinking. But Lind Marine crews were able to pump the water out, returning the boat to its natural resting position in the water as other recovery efforts are planned, Costa said.

Scott Hynd, Salvage Operations Manager with Lind Marine, said as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the boat had not yet been removed from the site. Hynd was hired to pump out the water and remove other hazardous material, including removing fuel from the boat. Hynd said there were no signs of water pollution or fuel leakage.

“We performed what’s called ‘abatement,’ removing all hydrocarbons, etc.,” Hynd said in a phone interview Wednesday morning.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife also assisted in minimizing environmental impacts.

“The removal is still in the works with the owner and their insurance,” said Angel Tapia, Fish and Game Warden, who added that the boat is expected to be removed from the river sometime before the next rain storm.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.