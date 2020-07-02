Officials preparing for altered holiday after fireworks ban

Petaluma will soon celebrate its first Independence Day holiday following the banning of so-called safe and sane fireworks earlier this year, while the cancellation of public events and fireworks displays over coronavirus concerns have further modified this summer’s celebration.

The city joined the county and most Sonoma County cities in banning all fireworks early March after years of consideration, outlawing all non-professional pyrotechnic displays. The ban also includes an ordinance that enables law enforcement to penalize those lighting fireworks and those hosting individuals lighting the devices with up to $1,000 in fines.

“We’re hoping it will be a quiet evening and that the community has gotten the message about the ban, but we don’t know what to exactly expect,” said Petaluma Fire Marshal Jessica Power. “We will be out enforcing and reminding people that fireworks are not allowed in Petaluma anymore.”

Power said the department is preparing themselves for the holiday weekend, staffing a fourth fire engine with additional personnel to be on call in case of any fires or emergencies.

Calls for the ban had grown louder in recent years after catastrophic wildfires ripped through the county and as the city’s public safety officials trumpeted outlawing the devices altogether. Residents have also increasingly complained about the noise and leftover debris littering streets.

“We’re not isolated here, most of the county has already banned fireworks. It’s a personal safety reason for a lot of people along with fire safety,” said Petaluma Fire Chief Leonard Thompson, who alongside Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano supported the ban and argued for its adoption.

Opposition over the ban primarily came from the 13 nonprofits who use firework sales to raise funds for their respective organizations each year, with the profits representing a sizable chunk of their yearly fundraising efforts. Collectively the groups raised $87,000 in profits last year according to a city staff report.

In response to outcry from a few nonprofits, the city offered a one-time $30,000 donation to the group of 13 organizations and began to organize a new July 4 charity basketball tournament co-sponsored by Petaluma People’s Services Center as a potential fundraising replacement. But the proposed event, dubbed Rivertown Hoops, and associated events slated to take place at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, including the public fireworks display, have all been canceled due to the virus.

As a result, nonprofits are now further limited in their ability to fundraise this year and officials that encouraged the ban are disappointed they don’t have a sanctioned alternative for families itching to see a fireworks display.

“We had all these ideas about how to safely get people to celebrate with a fireworks show and expanding the fairgrounds event, but then COVID took that away from us,” Power said.

Both Power and Thompson said the city’s fire department will be on alert over the next few days, cognizant that this is the first holiday after the fireworks ban.

As many families adjust traditional July 4 fireworks traditions in accordance with the ban, the shelter-in-place order remains in effect as positive test rates in Sonoma County over the last two weeks continue to climb.

City councilman Gabe Kearney said there’s always a concern over the increased potential for exposure during holidays, pointing to recently-released public health data linking the surge in California’s coronavirus cases to the Memorial Day weekend.

“For some, Fourth of July means a large fireworks celebration and for others it means backyard barbecues and picnics, but those are just not a reality for folks this year,” Kearney said. “In Petaluma, we can hope and ask our community abides by the guidelines and socially distances themselves and wear masks this weekend.”

