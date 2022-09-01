Officials warn of health risks, strain on energy grid as heat rises toward Labor Day

An intense and potentially record-setting heat wave over Labor Day weekend is prompting warnings from California emergency officials about health risks to vulnerable people and strains on the energy grid as people turn en masse to air conditioning for relief.

A heat dome developing over much of the West is trapping hot air under high-pressure atmospheric conditions that are expected to last for about a week. The weather pattern is expected to produce the kind of extreme temperatures becoming increasingly common around the globe, as human-caused climate change accelerates.

Locally, folks will escape the very worst of the hot air, which is likely to be most intense in the state’s central and southern interior valleys.

But forecasters are predicting temperatures near or above the century mark throughout most of Sonoma County by Saturday, with the hottest days coming Sunday and Monday.

Labor Day could see the mercury hit 108 degrees in Healdsburg, usually among the county’s hottest cities, while Santa Rosa is forecast to reach 102 or so, according to the National Weather Service.

The record for Sept. 5 in Santa Rosa is 101 degrees, set in 2008, said Sarah McCorkle, a a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s San Francisco Bay Area/Monterey office.

Most areas will have temperatures in the 90s through at least Wednesday, and even coastal areas could see warmer than usual conditions, though there remained some question Wednesday about how far toward the coast the heat would extend.

Not only will there many days in a row of high heat, but nighttime temperatures are forecast to be 10-to-15 degrees warmer than usual, providing less opportunity for overnight recovery and raising the prospects for people to become ill.

That’s “the reason why it’s especially concerning,” McCorkle said. “We have our lows in the forecast for low-to-mid 60s.”

Usually, nighttime temperatures are in the low 50s at this time of year, she said.

It’s the “back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back” high temperatures that distinguish this event from some of the two-day, record-breaking events of recent months and years, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a briefing Wednesday.

“We are anticipating this extreme heat to be a length and duration the likes of which we haven’t experienced in some time,” Newsom said.

That means it is especially important for people to make plans, prepare ahead and take action to keep themselves safe and to consider their neighbors, who may be more vulnerable, as well, officials said.

“What we’re telling people is just prepare for it,” Sonoma County Emergency Management Director Chris Godley said. “Do they actually have challenges that others may not? Do they have an underlying health condition?”

Those without air conditioning should think about where they can find some — whether at a friend’s house, a shopping mall, a movie theater, or one of numerous public buildings and other sites identified by local municipalities for use as cooling centers over the weekend, when many public libraries will be closed.

One positive note is that extreme winds that drive and carry wildfires are not in the forecast, so Cal Fire is not planning any particular preparations, though regular high-season staffing remains intact, Division Chief Ben Nicholls said.

With fuels still dry from the prolonged drought and humidity dropping, it remains important for “the public to use extreme caution this weekend, if they’re out and about in the wild lands of Sonoma County,” Nicholls said, especially if they’re having campfires or using motorized equipment.

“I think a lot of them will be handing around indoors, in the air conditioning, but we’ll see how that goes with the energy consumption,” Nicholls said.

Extreme heat remains the No. 1 killer of among extreme weather events, putting a human’s organs and life at risk because the heart has to work so hard to try to circulate enough blood to help dissipate body heat, instead raising core temperature and straining the vascular system.

Those most at risk include elderly and very young, pregnant and nursing mothers, those who have underlying health conditions, especially heart or lung disease or high blood pressure, or those on medications for mental illness.

But anyone whose core temperatures rises too high, usually 104 degrees, is at risk and in need of care to help reduce their temperature quickly.

Health officials say people should avoid working or playing in the heat if possible, especially between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., the hottest hours. If it’s not possible to avoid the outdoors, they should stay as hydrated as possible, take plenty of breaks, wear loose, light-colored clothing and seek shade or air-conditioning as often as they can.