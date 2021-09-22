Old Adobe School District in Petaluma looks to replace board president

The Old Adobe Union School District is moving quickly to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Board of Education President Michael Fung, who left the board on Sept. 8.

The district has already posted notices of solicitation for candidates Deadline for submitting applications for the position is Friday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m.

To be eligible to serve as a trustee, applicants must be 18 years old or older, a California citizen, a resident of the Old Adobe Union School District, a registered voter and someone who is not disqualified for holding a civil office.

Applicants must submit a candidate information sheet in either English or Spanish to Dawn Walker at dwalker@oldadobe.org or in person to the Old Adobe Superintendent’s Office, 845 Crinella Drive, Petaluma 94954.

Candidate interviews will be held at a regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meeting Oct. 14.

The replacement candidate will fill Fung’s term until the November 2022 election.

Board member Heather Burton said that while the Board of Education would like to have a replacement as soon as possible, the board can function well with four members.

“We will be okay until we have a replacement,” she said.

Burton said she didn’t know the reason for Fung’s decision, but did note that the job of the school board members had changed.

“Everyone is under a lot of stress right now,” she said. “I don’t think anything will settle down until COVID has gone. Every day there are new and challenging experiences.”