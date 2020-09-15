Old Adobe School District seeks board member

The Old Adobe Union School District is seeking applicants for an empty position on its board of trustees.

Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest indicating why they would like to serve on the board. Letters should include a physical address and contact information.

Letters of interest should be submitted by 5 p.m. Sept. 23 to: Dawn Walker at dwalker@oldadobe.org or to Walker at 845 Crinella Drive, Petaluma 949954.

Interviews will be held at the regularly scheduled board meeting on Sept. 24 at 5 p.m.